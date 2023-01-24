Recipe: Three Cheese Risotto with Brown Butter Cauliflower

click to enlarge SARAH LOVETT Adam Altnether.

½ cup unsalted butter4 cups cauliflower florets6 cloves garlic3 thyme sprigs1 tsp kosher salt1/4 cup lemon juice2 tbsp olive oil2 tsp kosher salt1 stalk celery, minced6 cloves garlic, minced1 small white onion, minced2 cups Arborio rice2 cups white wine4 cups hot water1 tbsp Pecorino Romano, grated3 tbsp Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated2 tbsp mascarpone cheeseIn a large sauté pan, begin by melting the butter over medium- high heat and then add cauliflower florets, garlic cloves, thyme sprigs and kosher salt. Allow butter to brown, turning cauliflower over as needed to give it color. When butter reaches the desired brown color, immediately pour in lemon juice and turn off heat. Be careful; it will splash and sizzle quite a bit. Set aside until you’re ready to eat.Heat a large, flat-bottom pan over medium-high heat. Put olive oil, salt, garlic, celery and onion in pan, and begin to sweat, until translucent, being careful to not get any color.Add rice to pan, coating all of it with the oil, stirring constantly, until the rice sounds dry. Add white wine and turn heat to high. At this point, you cannot walk away from risotto.Constantly stir on high heat as rice continues to absorb the wine and water. Add water ¼ cup at a time. This usually takes about 20 minutes. After all the water is in, remove from heat and check the rice’s texture (everyone has a different preference on how al dente they like their risotto). Stir in all three cheeses and plate. Spoon cauliflower on top and drizzle with brown butter all over.Yields four servings.