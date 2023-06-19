Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Is For Sale

The locations at 1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road remain open, but south city denizens will have to get their slingers somewhere else.
The property is currently listed at $550,000.
While some developer could buy this to tear it down, lately venerated St. Louis restaurants that had to shutter have been undergoing cool transformations. City Diner will be Gotham and Eggs, Eat-Rite became Fleur, and Tim's Chrome Bar reopened under new ownership. Here's hoping Courtesy Diner's future is just as bright.
