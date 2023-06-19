Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Is For Sale

The beloved south city institution closed last May

By on Mon, Jun 19, 2023 at 9:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Courtesy Diner location on Kingshighway closed indefinitely last year.
JAIME LEES
The Courtesy Diner location on Kingshighway closed indefinitely last year.
Beloved South City institution Courtesy Diner hit the real estate market on Friday. The South Kingshighway restaurant closed in May 2022 due to staffing issues. Marji Rugg, the restaurant's chief accountant, said the restaurant had had to go down from three shifts to one shift in the lead up to closing entirely, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Related
Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway Is Closing Indefinitely

Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway Is Closing Indefinitely


The locations at 1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road remain open, but south city denizens will have to get their slingers somewhere else.

The property is currently listed at $550,000.

While some developer could buy this to tear it down, lately venerated St. Louis restaurants that had to shutter have been undergoing cool transformations. City Diner will be Gotham and Eggs, Eat-Rite became Fleur, and Tim's Chrome Bar reopened under new ownership. Here's hoping Courtesy Diner's future is just as bright.

Related
Gotham and Eggs plans to be open on South Grand this summer.

Gotham and Eggs Eyes Summer Opening on South Grand: The new breakfast and lunch spot will take over the longtime City Diner space

Related
From left: Cory Stieb, Oliva Diggs and chef-owner Tim Eagan can be found at Fleur at any given time.

First Look: Fleur Honors Legendary St. Louis Diner Eat-Rite: Chef-owner Tim Egan says the diner is all about making the foods St. Louisans love

Related
After a bout of windy weather, Tim's Chrome Bar lost a significant number of bricks and its distinctive sign.

Tim's Chrome Bar Suffers Exterior Damage, Plans Rapid Reopening: The newly rehabbed Bevo Mill bar lost its distinctive sign — and its brick



Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sugarwitch's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Pure Joy

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch features ice cream sandwiches and novelties such as waffle tacos.

Modelo Tops Bud Light as America's Number One Beer

By Monica Obradovic

A man drinks Bud Light.

St. Louis Pizza Passport Is Officially Live

By Jessica Rogen

Pizza passport on a table next to some pizzas.

Why Is It so Hard To Get a Liquor License in St. Louis City?

By Cheryl Baehr

Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, struggled to obtain a liquor license in the city for their Nigerian restaurant.

Also in Food & Drink

Sugarwitch's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Pure Joy

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch features ice cream sandwiches and novelties such as waffle tacos.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Diners wait in front of Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

Lousies on the Loop Closes Permanently

By Jessica Rogen

Loose-meat sandwich

Dressel's Holds Soft Opening After 3-Year Hiatus

By Scout Hudson

A sign outside Dressel’s entrance on Euclid Avenue invites the pub's Central West End neighbors in for its soft opening.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us