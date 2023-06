Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Is For Sale

click to enlarge JAIME LEES The Courtesy Diner location on Kingshighway closed indefinitely last year.

Beloved South City institution Courtesy Diner hit the real estate market on Friday. The South Kingshighway restaurant closed in May 2022 due to staffing issues. Marji Rugg, the restaurant's chief accountant, said the restaurant had had to go down from three shifts to one shift in the lead up to closing entirely, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch The locations at 1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road remain open, but south city denizens will have to get their slingers somewhere else.The property is currently listed at $550,000.While some developer could buy this to tear it down, lately venerated St. Louis restaurants that had to shutter have been undergoing cool transformations. City Diner will be Gotham and Eggs, Eat-Rite became Fleur, and Tim's Chrome Bar reopened under new ownership. Here's hoping Courtesy Diner's future is just as bright.