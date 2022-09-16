Rocky Horror Drag Brunch Is Happening at Tropical Liqueurs

As we take our first steps into Spooky Season 2022, our calendars are starting to fill up with all manner of fun events in unexpected places.
Take, for example, the Rocky Horror Picture Show
drag brunch happening at Tropical Liqueurs (4104 Manchester Avenue, 2Trops.com)
on October 3. This is the perfect combination of ingredients for a good time with your besties.
First of all, Tropical Liqueurs (a.k.a. “Trops”) is the hottest place to get boozy slushies in town, which means your brunch experience will automatically be elevated. Also, they sell Taco Circus food at Trops now, which means that you know the feast will be fantastic. (Get the breakfast tacos. You won’t be disappointed.)
Just these ingredients alone guarantee a good time, but now sprinkle in a drag show. Awesome. Yes. What a score. This is getting better by the minute.
But then
you find out that the drag show is Rocky Horror
put on by Prismatic Events
and that’s when your brain explodes. Trops plus Taco Circus plus drag show plus Frank-N-Furter. That’s a winning combination.
So don’t just stand around doing the Time Warp, dig into details at the Facebook event page
and then grab your tickets through Eventbrite
. Seating is assigned and the show starts promptly at 1:30 p.m., so don’t be late. It’s probably best to get there early, in fact. Then you’ll be filled with antici… pation.