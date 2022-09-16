Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Rocky Horror Drag Brunch Is Happening at Tropical Liqueurs

Trops + Taco Circus + drag show + Frank-N-Furter = Heaven

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022

click to enlarge Photo of people who attended a viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Tivoli Theatre in 2015.
Steve Truesdell
Photo of people who attended a viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Tivoli Theatre in 2015.

As we take our first steps into Spooky Season 2022, our calendars are starting to fill up with all manner of fun events in unexpected places.

Take, for example, the Rocky Horror Picture Show drag brunch happening at Tropical Liqueurs (4104 Manchester Avenue, 2Trops.com) on October 3. This is the perfect combination of ingredients for a good time with your besties.

First of all, Tropical Liqueurs (a.k.a. “Trops”) is the hottest place to get boozy slushies in town, which means your brunch experience will automatically be elevated. Also, they sell Taco Circus food at Trops now, which means that you know the feast will be fantastic. (Get the breakfast tacos. You won’t be disappointed.)

Just these ingredients alone guarantee a good time, but now sprinkle in a drag show. Awesome. Yes. What a score. This is getting better by the minute.

But then you find out that the drag show is Rocky Horror put on by Prismatic Events and that’s when your brain explodes. Trops plus Taco Circus plus drag show plus Frank-N-Furter. That’s a winning combination.

So don’t just stand around doing the Time Warp, dig into details at the Facebook event page and then grab your tickets through Eventbrite. Seating is assigned and the show starts promptly at 1:30 p.m., so don’t be late. It’s probably best to get there early, in fact. Then you’ll be filled with antici… pation.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

