Say Goodbye to Panera’s Delicious, Dangerous Charged Lemonade

What doesn’t kill you tastes amazing — and may still be dangerous.

St. Louis Bread Co., better known as Panera to the rest of the world, announced that the chain will phase out its controversial (but again, delicious) charged lemonade following two highly publicized deaths of people who’d consumed the beverage.

College students facing finals (and exhausted journalists everywhere) can still buy the drink, but not for long. NBC News reported on the announcement Tuesday after it spoke with anonymous Panera employees who say stores will no longer be purchasing the ingredients needed to make the drinks.

And, as RFT previously reported, the drinks are being discontinued for good reason. The drink is at the center of lawsuits alleging it led to the deaths of 46-year-old Dennis Brown and 21-year-old Sarah Katz.

Critics of the drink argue that it has had misleading advertising and doesn’t fully warn consumers of the amount of caffeine and sugar in the beverage, instead allowing them to believe it contains similar caffeine content to a coffee.

In reality, depending on the size of the drink, it ranges from 260 milligrams of caffeine to 390. A standard 16-ounceMonster Energy drink contains only 160 milligrams of caffeine.

Healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day, according to the federal Food and Drug Administration. But for those with health conditions like Brown and Katz, the lawsuits allege the amount of caffeine in the lemonade can be incredibly dangerous.

The drink will likely be gone within the next two weeks, according to NBC.

