  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

Say Goodbye to Panera’s Delicious, Dangerous Charged Lemonade

Whether you get your fix at St. Louis Bread Co. or Panera, the caffeinated lemonade is being phased out

By
May 7, 2024 at 3:46 pm
Maybe don't drink this if you have heart or blood pressure issues.
Maybe don't drink this if you have heart or blood pressure issues. Screengrab via YouTube
Share on Nextdoor

What doesn’t kill you tastes amazing — and may still be dangerous. 

St. Louis Bread Co., better known as Panera to the rest of the world, announced that the chain will phase out its controversial (but again, delicious) charged lemonade following two highly publicized deaths of people who’d consumed the beverage. 

College students facing finals (and exhausted journalists everywhere) can still buy the drink, but not for long. NBC News reported on the announcement Tuesday after it spoke with anonymous Panera employees who say stores will no longer be purchasing the ingredients needed to make the drinks.

And, as RFT previously reported, the drinks are being discontinued for good reason. The drink is at the center of lawsuits alleging it led to the deaths of 46-year-old Dennis Brown and 21-year-old Sarah Katz.

Critics of the drink argue that it has had misleading advertising and doesn’t fully warn consumers of the amount of caffeine and sugar in the beverage, instead allowing them to believe it contains similar caffeine content to a coffee.

In reality, depending on the size of the drink, it ranges from 260 milligrams of caffeine to 390. A standard 16-ounceMonster Energy drink contains only 160 milligrams of caffeine.

Healthy adults can safely consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day, according to the federal Food and Drug Administration. But for those with health conditions like Brown and Katz, the lawsuits allege the amount of caffeine in the lemonade can be incredibly dangerous.

The drink will likely be gone within the next two weeks, according to NBC.


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Kallie Cox
Kallie Cox is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times focusing on city politics.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Original Crusoe's Closes, Plans to Reopen in Bevo Mill

By Sarah Fenske

The Original Crusoe's was a fixture in Dutchtown for 45 years.

Olivette Station Serves Delicious Pakistani Food in a County Gas Station

By Alexa Beattie

Nazia Afzal worked as a high school teacher in Pakistan before moving to the United States.

Dirty 20 Nerd Bar Opens Saturday, Bringing Ballwin a Dungeons & Dragons Hub

By Sarah Fenske

From left, managers Joe Mounce and Justin Mills, along with owners Jason Moughton and Ruth Camburn, are preparing for the opening day of Dirty 20.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe