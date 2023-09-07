Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Why Do So Many Rappers Mention Panera in Their Lyrics?

St. Louis rappers Eric Donté and Kosta Longmire weigh in

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 10:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lil Yachty once rapped he "went to Panera in a Panamera."
Screengrab via YouTube / Samantha Celera via Flickr
Lil Yachty once rapped he "went to Panera in a Panamera."

What fast-casual chain serves soup in bread bowls, plays sad acoustic music and has been lyricized by rappers again and again? None other than our very own Panera Bread.

While the fast-casual chain, locally known as Saint Louis Bread Company, is recognized mostly for its bread-sliced bagels and 500+ calorie salads, it’s also apparently inspired several rappers in the past decade.

Author John Green (The Fault in Our Stars, The Anthropocene Reviewed) recently pointed out the phenomenon in a video on his YouTube channel. Green questioned why rappers including Redman, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Yung Gravy and more name-drop Panera — even if it doesn't rhyme. 

Take Yung Gracy’s “Mrs. Worldwide”: “Pull up to Panera just to play a lil’ footsie / Ahoy, chips and cookies.” And Macklemore mentioned Panera in “Grime,” a soulful reflection on his rise to stardom. He rapped: “I was studyin’ the Carter one right after ’03 / Marinara, brick oven on the terrace, with the goat cheese / You flatbread from Panera, don’t approach me.”

Related
Panera Is Selling a $40 Purse For Carrying Its Toasted Baguettes

Panera Is Selling a $40 Purse For Carrying Its Toasted Baguettes: You've gone too far this time, Bread Co.

“Is Panera paying rappers to name drop Panera?” Green asked. (We had the same question for Panera, but it refused to answer our emails, womp womp.) “But I don’t think it’s that. I think that the word Panera is just inherently melodic.” 

We reached out to some St. Louis rappers for their thoughts. Kosta Longmire says Panera could symbolize money (bread = cash). Local rappers might mention the company as an homage to their hometown.

“Panera is STL oriented,” he says. “Just a clever line and representation of where we’re from. I’ve used it before.” 

Rappers often rap about their struggles, such as money, for which Panera is a metaphor, Eric Donté says. 

“Rappers always rap about coming up out of the mud and growing up from the struggle,” Donté says. “I remember way back when, when I was really struggling and I was homeless, Panera always had free Wi-Fi. You’d see a lot of artists in Panera using their free Wi-Fi to do stuff.”

Then there's rappers who’ve made it big, like Rockie Fresh and Rick Ross, who  correlated Panera with luxury cars and money, like in their 2013 track “Panera Bread.” 

Rapped Rockie Fresh in one verse: “Every day I’m goin’ hard and I’m stayin’ prepared / got that broccoli cheddar soup with that Panera bread.” 

Related
Siblings Daniel and Bianca Fitzpatrick brought together a supergroup of talented musicians to form Root Mod.

How Root Mod Went from Family Jam to Up-and-Coming Band: Daniel and Bianca Fitzpatrick brought on family members — and then a whole collective of great musicians

Translation: He works hard and has a lot of money as a result. 

Multiple rappers have also used Panera to rhyme with “panamera,” a model of Porsche. 

“New whip doin’ doughnuts, J Dilla,” rapped Lil Yachty in “Atlanta House Freestyle,” a 2019 collaboration with Chance the Rapper. “Went to Panera in a Panamera.” 

Then there’s the lyrics the average Porsche-less folks can relate more to. In “Pack a Lunch,” a song by Prof, Redman jumps in for a verse to rap, “Black bandana tiltin’ like Santana / I’m a cheap fuck, I wine and dine at Panera.” 

We couldn’t help but notice the sheer lack of songs that reference Panera using its real name, Saint Louis Bread Company. We’d try to write our own, but we’ll leave that to the pros.

Related
Sexyy Red was too sexy for Hazelwood Schools.

Hazelwood Schools Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Sexyy Red Rally: A pep rally featuring the up-and-coming rapper should never have happened, the district says

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Coming to St. Louis This Weekend

By Sarah Fenske

What could say "Missouri" more than a 27-foot all-beef frank at the Mizzou campus?

Chicken Scratch to Feature 4 Fave St. Louis Chefs This Month

By Jessica Rogen

A selection of dishes from Chicken Scratch.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2023

By Jessica Rogen

You can find that beautiful, lace-edged pancake at GOTham & Eggs.

The Original Crusoe's Announces Closure — But Hopes to Avoid it

By Sarah Fenske

The Original Crusoe's has been a fixture in Dutchtown for 44 years.

Also in Food & Drink

My Marie Serves Up a Soul-Stirring Taste of Port-au-Prince

By Cheryl Baehr

My Marie Restaurant features the Haitian cuisine of its owner’s homeland.

Salsa Rosada Is a Home Run in Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Salsa Rosada offers Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine.

Cafe Ganadara Brings Sublime Korean-American Fare to St. Louis Hills

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Ganadara’s bulgogi gimbap burrito is a seaweed rice roll filled with Korean marinated beef, scallions, grilled onion, red leaf lettuce and pan-fried carrot slaw.

Locoz Tacoz Is More Than a Delicious Taco Spot

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Locoz Tacoz including street tacos, burritos, tortas, esquites, quesadillas and more.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us