St. Louis' Lion's Choice Is Desperate To Start Beefing with Arby's

This beef is entirely one-sided

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 1:15 pm

Last week, Governor Mike Parson got on the "May is beef month" bandwagon, holding an actual event and putting out a press release announcing that Missouri, like the rest of the U.S., cares a whole lot about helping local farmers make ends meat.

While we reluctantly got to say well done to our Republican governor, we're a little surprised to see beloved St. Louis roast beef chain Lion's Choice jumping in on the action with a Twitter campaign aimed at stirring up some trouble with Arby's. Lion's Choice announced its intentions on May 2 with a Tweet: "It's #NationalBeefMonth and we'll be beefing with @Arby's all month long. Join us for the best roasts of the year."

The tweet got 737 views, 3 retweets, 8 likes and two comments, one of which, from @pmazzer13, captures the general mood of the internet. "Does r b know that?" they write.

Arby's, which has the slogan "We Have the Meats" not "We Have the Beefs," has not responded.

Since then, Lion's Choice has put out four tweets trying to raise the beef, (including one that's just a retweet of an old Saturday Night Live skit) but all the Missouri grass and homegrown corn in the state can't fatten up this steer. The most successful of the efforts is a tweet of a some Arby's badly photoshopped into a Star Wars scene, which garnered 40 likes and more than 4,000 views. Parson's announcement got more than 6,000 views and 61 likes, and he posted a blurry photo with some volunteers.

Look, Lion's Choice, we love you at the RFT. You're great. But for a company with the slogan "Served with pride since 1967," this isn't a good look. We get you're just trying to channel some Steak-umms Twitter vibes, but your food is better than this. You're better than this.

Time to send this overdone scheme back to the kitchen.

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
