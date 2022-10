St. Louis Taco Week Is Here: $5 Taco Specials at Area Restaurants

click to enlarge Hailey Bollinger

Taco lovers will have an embarrassment of riches this week. St. Louis Taco Week starts today and goes through Sunday, October 16. More than 30 area restaurants will be offering $5 taco specials.To get started, download the Taco Week app for Apple or Android . There you can find out which restaurants are participating and what special taco is on offer. You can also track which restaurants you visit because this isn't just a celebration of tacos. This is also a competition.If you partake in the taco deals at four or more area restaurants over the course of the week, you'll be entered into a drawing for the St. Louis Taco Week grand prize and smaller prizes. Everyone who checks in at four area restaurants on the app is automatically entered.If you're a committed Luddite, you can pick up a copy of the(hurry, it's only on newsstands through tomorrow) or go to stltacoweek.com to find a printable passport with everything you need to know about Taco Week. Have your passport stamped at the restaurants you visit. Then simply submit a photo of your passport here . All entries must be submitted by Sunday, October 23.Check out all of the taco specials below.