Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust to Close September 25

The restaurant has made headlines recently when the owner's son stood trial in a murder-for-hire plot

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 8:12 am

click to enlarge Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust
GOOGLE MAPS
Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust is set to close to make way for a V.A. Medical Center expansion.


Soul food restaurant Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust will be closing its doors on September 25, owner Robbie Montgomery announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Sweetie Pie's restaurant chain was at the center of the reality TV show Welcome to Sweetie Pie's. Upper Crust is the last remaining location in the area, and it is closing to make way for the $4 million John Cochran V.A. Medical Center expansion.

Sweetie Pie's was in the national news recently because owner Robbie Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that killed her grandson Andre Montgomery Jr.
Related
Kalyn Griggs outside the federal courthouse in St. Louis after Tim Norman was found guilty on all charges.

Andre Montgomery's Family Blasts Testimony in Sweetie' Pie's Trial: Tim Norman was found guilty, his victim's relatives say his testimony was nothing but "lying and crying"

"Thank you all so much for the many years of love and support," Montgomery wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of the closing notice.

The sign added: "We thank each and every one of you for your 25 years of support. It has been a pleasure to serve you, your friends and families."

The restaurants will close until further notice at 6 p.m. on September 25. "We hope to have an opportunity to serve you again in the future," the sign concludes.

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Food & Drink Slideshows

Orecchiette with lamb sausage and broccolini.

Find Some of the Best Mediterranean Food in St. Louis at Salve Osteria [PHOTOS]
4 Hens Creole Kitchen (3730 Foundry Way) Find out more here. Photo credit: Cheryl Baehr

Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support in St. Louis
Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw.

Big Mama's BBQ Express Will Make Your Food Dreams Come True [PHOTOS]
Highway 61 Roadhouse 34 S Old Orchard Avenue; 314-968-0061 Featured on: Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri called Hwy 61 Roadhouse "a really cool place; it's the kind of place he'd hang out in if he lived here in town. It just went really well," owner Bill Kunz says. "I think he ended up showing me the love in our episode, because traditionally they do three restaurants on an episode...Our episode was only two restaurants, and I got about twenty minutes of airtime, which is priceless."-Liz Miller Read more here. Photo: Highway 61 Roadhouse Facebook Page

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Trending

Eat Crow Brings Heavy Metal and Mac and Cheese to Soulard

By Cheryl Baehr

Hot Honey Mac from Eat Crow in Soulard.

Vin de Set 'Closed Indefinitely' After Early Morning Fire

By Benjamin Simon

Vin de Set this morning after an early morning fire damaged the restaurant. It is now closed indefinitely.

Rocky Horror Drag Brunch Is Happening at Tropical Liqueurs

By Jaime Lees

Photo of people who attended a viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Tivoli Theatre in 2015.

St. Louis Standards: LeGrand's Market & Catering Has What the People Love

By Cheryl Baehr

LeGrand’s Market & Cafe

Also in Food & Drink

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Review: Salve Osteria Dazzles With Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes

By Cheryl Baehr

Salve Osteria’s menu features a selection of shareable plates, pastas, entrees and desserts.

Review: Midtown's Latte Lounge Serves Thrilling Brunch Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Latte Lounge serves delicious daytime fare, including latte flights, breakfast samplers, avocado toast, shrimp and grits, pizzas and red velvet waffles.

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us