Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust to Close September 25

Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust is set to close to make way for a V.A. Medical Center expansion.

Soul food restaurant Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust will be closing its doors on September 25, owner Robbie Montgomery announced on Instagram on Tuesday.The Sweetie Pie's restaurant chain was at the center of the reality TV show. Upper Crust is the last remaining location in the area, and it is closing to make way for the $4 million John Cochran V.A. Medical Center expansion.Sweetie Pie's was in the national news recently because owner Robbie Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that killed her grandson Andre Montgomery Jr."Thank you all so much for the many years of love and support," Montgomery wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of the closing notice.The sign added: "We thank each and every one of you for your 25 years of support. It has been a pleasure to serve you, your friends and families."The restaurants will close until further notice at 6 p.m. on September 25. "We hope to have an opportunity to serve you again in the future," the sign concludes.