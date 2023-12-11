Wasabi Sushi Bar Closes Cortex Location Permanently

Wasabi still has six other local spots — and a happy hour that can't be beat

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 12:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Wasabi's Cortex location
Google Maps
Wasabi's Cortex location is no more.
St. Louis sushi purveyor Wasabi has bid adieu to Midtown. Its location at 4239 Duncan Avenue in the Cortex district closed permanently about two weeks ago, an employee at the Clayton location confirmed to the RFT.

Wasabi Sushi Bar, which has still has locations in Clayton, Town & Country, St. Charles, Kirkwood, and Edwardsville and O'Fallon in Illinois, is owned by John Kim. Kim launched the chain more than 15 years ago, according to its website, and opened the Duncan Avenue spot in 2020, according to Sauce.

The local chain is perhaps best known for its can't-be-beat happy hour specials, which the Cortex after-work crowd is surely already missing.
Slideshow

Find St. Louis' Best Sushi at Sado on the Hill

Mabel Suen
20 slides
Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen
Click to View 20 slides
Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.

Get a Sneak Peek of Metal-Themed Pizzeria the Headless Bat

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Mazaj Will Bring Palestinian Food to City Foundry

By Jessica Rogen

Amjed Abdeljabbar is one half of the nephew and uncle team bringing Palestinian food to the City Foundry.

Kenny's Upstairs to Add a Cocktail Lounge to South Grand 'Very Soon'

By Iain Shaw

View toward the DJ booth at Kenny's Upstairs, with Amanda Hohman's mural to the left.

Also in Food & Drink

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.

GOTham and Eggs Answers South Grand's Bat Signal for Outstanding Diner Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

GOTham and Eggs offers a selection of classic breakfast and lunch options developed from its owners’ long history of frequenting and loving diners.

Kabul Express' Dishes Delight and Surprise in the Patch

By Cheryl Baehr

Kabul Express relocated from south county to the Patch in search of a larger space with a dining area.

Dumplings and Tea Offers Delectable Dumplings and Bao in Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Dumplings and Tea offers bao zi, dumplings, ramen, poke bowls, bubble tea and more in Chesterfield.

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us