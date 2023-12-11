Wasabi Sushi Bar Closes Cortex Location Permanently

click to enlarge
Wasabi's Cortex location is no more.
St. Louis sushi purveyor Wasabi has bid adieu to Midtown. Its location at 4239 Duncan Avenue in the Cortex district closed permanently about two weeks ago, an employee at the Clayton location confirmed to the RFT
.
Wasabi Sushi Bar, which has still has locations in Clayton, Town & Country, St. Charles, Kirkwood, and Edwardsville and O'Fallon in Illinois, is owned by John Kim. Kim launched the chain more than 15 years ago, according to its website, and opened the Duncan Avenue spot in 2020, according to Sauce
.
The local chain is perhaps best known for its can't-be-beat happy hour specials, which the Cortex after-work crowd is surely already missing.
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed