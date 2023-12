St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2023

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.

November was an interesting month for restaurant closures. On Cherokee Street, two beloved bars, B-Side and San Loo, announced their closings almost simultaneously, causing fans of their burgers, dive-bar chill vibes, live music and more to shed a few tears.Meanwhile, two Grove spots with contentious histories, Takashima Record Bar and Parlor, closed their doors with little fanfare. Both had been at the center of sexual misconduct and assault allegations that saw them close temporarily in 2020, only to reopen later with new ownership groups.Finally, young but already celebrated Yucatán coffeehouse and restaurant Brew Tulum closed temporarily , then permanently, in the Delmar Maker District after co-owner Laura McNamara says she discovered lead contamination in the space and no agreement could be made with the landlord.That's a lot of drama for just five closings, but there was also plenty of good news on the openings front. November saw old favorites, such as BARcelona in Clayton and the Caramel Room in the Near North Riverfront, return. Beloved spots, like Pie Guy Pizza and Gooey Louie, expanded, and some of St. Louis' finest restaurateurs opened new concepts, like Madrina in Webster Groves and Burger Champ in Maplewood.23 West Coffee,Bonsai Tea House,Busch Family Brewing and Distilling,Gooey Louie,Harriet's Sweet Treats,Luvwoo Bar,Mio Osteria,Tio's Tacos & Tequila,