Where To Find Free Meals For Your Kids This Summer in the St. Louis Area

St. Louis City:

St. Louis County:

St. Charles and O’Fallon:

Summer is thought of as a fun, carefree time when kids can run wild and not have to deal with the hassle of school and other annoying things like learning.But for some local kids, not going to school means not having access to enough food to get them through each day.For families and caregivers who could use a little help with keeping their kids fed during these long, hot summer months: You are not alone, and you have options. Many options, actually.Not only can your kid get meals across the area from St. Louis’ free summer food program, the School’s Out Cafe ( click for map of locations ), and through food trucks arranged from the Parkway School District , they can also grab a bite through one of the many Operation Food Search program options at libraries in the area.Here are some options at local libraries (organized by city, county and locations beyond):of St. Louis Public Library8448 Church Drive; St. Louis, MO 63147Meals are served from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridaysof St. Louis Public Library3309 South Grand Boulevard; St. Louis, MO 63116Meals are served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdaysof St. Louis Public Library1301 Olive Street; St. Louis, MO 63013Meals are served from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdaysof St. Louis Public Library4415 Natural Bridge Avenue; St. Louis, MO 63115Meals are served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. dailyof St. Louis Public Library5760 West Florissant Avenue; St. Louis, MO 63120Meals are served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridaysof St. Louis County Library3455 McKelvey Road; Bridgeton, MO 63044Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Louis County Library195 South New Florissant Road; Florissant, MO 63031.Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Louis County Library4153 North Highway 67; Florissant, MO 63034Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Louis County Library9909 Lewis and Clark Boulevard; St. Louis, MO 63136Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Louis County Library7606 Natural Bridge Road; St. Louis, MO 63121Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Louis County Library8400 Delport Drive; St. Louis, MO 63114Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Louis County Library915 Utz Lane; Hazelwood, MO 63042Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Louis County Library10267 St. Charles Rock Road; St. Ann, MO 63074Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Louis County Library4444 Weber Road; St. Louis, MO 63123Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdaysof St. Charles City-County Library2323 Elm Street; St. Charles, MO 63301Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridaysof St. Charles City-County Library2750 Highway K; O'Fallon, MO 63368Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays