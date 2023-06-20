Where To Find Free Meals For Your Kids This Summer in the St. Louis Area

Summer is thought of as a fun, carefree time when kids can run wild and not have to deal with the hassle of school and other annoying things like learning.
But for some local kids, not going to school means not having access to enough food to get them through each day.
For families and caregivers who could use a little help with keeping their kids fed during these long, hot summer months: You are not alone, and you have options. Many options, actually.
Not only can your kid get meals across the area from St. Louis’ free summer food program, the School’s Out Cafe (click for map of locations), and through food trucks arranged from the Parkway School District, they can also grab a bite through one of the many Operation Food Search program options at libraries in the area.
Here are some options at local libraries (organized by city, county and locations beyond):
St. Louis City:
Baden Branch of St. Louis Public Library
8448 Church Drive; St. Louis, MO 63147
Meals are served from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Carpenter Branch of St. Louis Public Library
3309 South Grand Boulevard; St. Louis, MO 63116
Meals are served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays
Central Branch of St. Louis Public Library
1301 Olive Street; St. Louis, MO 63013
Meals are served from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays
Julia Davis Branch of St. Louis Public Library
4415 Natural Bridge Avenue; St. Louis, MO 63115
Meals are served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily
Walnut Park Branch of St. Louis Public Library
5760 West Florissant Avenue; St. Louis, MO 63120
Meals are served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
St. Louis County:
Bridgeton Trails Branch of St. Louis County Library
3455 McKelvey Road; Bridgeton, MO 63044
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Florissant Valley Branch of St. Louis County Library
195 South New Florissant Road; Florissant, MO 63031.
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Jamestown Bluffs Branch of St. Louis County Library
4153 North Highway 67; Florissant, MO 63034
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Lewis & Clark Branch of St. Louis County Library
9909 Lewis and Clark Boulevard; St. Louis, MO 63136
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Natural Bridge Branch of St. Louis County Library
7606 Natural Bridge Road; St. Louis, MO 63121
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Parkview Branch of St. Louis County Library
8400 Delport Drive; St. Louis, MO 63114
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Prairie Commons Branch of St. Louis County Library
915 Utz Lane; Hazelwood, MO 63042
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Rock Road Branch of St. Louis County Library
10267 St. Charles Rock Road; St. Ann, MO 63074
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Weber Road Branch of St. Louis County Library
4444 Weber Road; St. Louis, MO 63123
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
St. Charles and O’Fallon:
Kathryn Linnemann Branch of St. Charles City-County Library
2323 Elm Street; St. Charles, MO 63301
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
Middendorf-Kredell Branch of St. Charles City-County Library
2750 Highway K; O'Fallon, MO 63368
Meals are served from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
