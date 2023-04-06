Yes, You Can Bring Your Own Food to Cardinals Games

The Cardinals may be off to a bit of a lackluster start, but that doesn't mean there haven't already been some highlight reel-worthy plays in the first week of the season. There was Jordan Walker's first big league home run and that insanely good catch by Dylan Carlson — and for those in attendance at Busch Stadium it would have been a shame to have missed either one while stuck in line for nachos.
With the MLB's implementation of the pitch clock speeding up the pace of play this season (opening day games this season were on average 26 minutes shorter), those minutes spent in concession lines have only become more precious.
So consider this your start-of-season reminder that the stadium's rules about what you can bring in are actually pretty lax. Busch Stadium's official policy is that, "Most food items are permitted, but guests should consider our bag policy when deciding what food to bring." The bag policy says bags, purses and soft shell coolers should not exceed 10"x8"x10". You can probably fit a lot into those 800 cubic inches.
If we're reading the rules right, the food doesn't actually have to fit in the cooler if you'd rather balance everything you bring in your hands like a waiter in a cartoon.
The drinks policy is incredibly laid back as well except when concerning alcohol, in which case it is draconian. Absolutely no outside booze is allowed in, but you can bring in containers of soda up to two liters in size. The policy also seems to indicate you can bring in as many of these two liters as you want, plus "empty cups, mugs or plastic bottles."
Not only is this wallet-friendly, but it's also great for anyone whose specific dietary restriction may not be that well serviced by the Busch Stadium fare. This is also the best way make sure you spend your afternoon or evening in your seat taking in the game rather than standing in a hot dog line wondering why the guy in front of you doesn't shave the back of his neck.
None of this is to bad mouth the food on offer at Busch Stadium. New this year, you can get Mission Taco and Freddy's Cheeseburgers. Plus, Shaq's new operation there will sell you a basketball-sized cookie or a fried chicken sandwich with a bun that is made out of a Vincent Van Doughnut.
We're just saying that, although we haven't actually run the numbers, it might be both financially prudent and a wise use of time to swing through The Grove, hit up Vincent Van Doughnut and Grace Meats + Three on your way to Busch Stadium.
If you feel like you're drawing any weird looks as you assemble your own fried chicken donut sandwich, rest assured those are only looks of envy.
