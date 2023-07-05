Britt Barbie Drops Out of St. Louis Music Festival Following Backlash

The TikTok rapper says she will hold a meet-and-greet instead

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 12:11 pm

click to enlarge Britt Barbie. - Photo courtesy of Britt Barbie, screengrab via TikTok
Photo courtesy of Britt Barbie, screengrab via TikTok
Britt Barbie.
St. Charles TikTok rapper Britt Barbie will no longer be headlining the Queens of the Lou festival.

The "Period Ahh, Period Uhh" rapper announced her decision on Instagram two days ago, writing, "I will no longer be performing at queens of the Lou." Instead, Barbie says she will be holding her own meet-and-greet.

The inaugural Queens of the Lou Music Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19, at Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Avenue). Other musicians set to perform include Bates, Cedes Cedes, T $kyy and more.

Instagram account @stlrapvideos reported that the decision to pull out of the festival came after backlash aimed at Barbie. The music news source had been the first to announce that Barbie would be headlining the show, which swiftly drew criticism of Barbie's music credentials and the fact that she's from St. Charles, rather than St. Louis.

Another performer, Cedes Cedes, posted on her official account: "Well I’m one of the headliners and my music is far from trash 😂 just ain’t went viral yet 🤷🏽‍♀️, St. Louis got a lot of talented artists like @bates_stl and myself ❤️"

One user added, "definitely not gon support a culture vulture like brittbarbie clown ahh"

Another wrote, "How u host sum queen of the Lou stuff without the real queens on there now this sum funny stuff here😂😂😂😂"

Comments on the post announcing that Barbie would not, in fact, be headlining, seemed to align, with one user writing, "Can she receive more backlash? for this solo concert of hers? i like the outcome."

Barbie first went viral for her song "Period Ahh, Period Uhh" last year. She's previously drawn criticism from people saying that she is imitating Black women.

Britt Barbie.

St. Charles TikTok Star Britt Barbie to Headline St. Louis Music Festival: The "Period Ah, Period Uh" rapper will perform at the Queens of the Lou festival

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri: The aspiring rapper has been accused of minstrelsy and pretending to be disabled


