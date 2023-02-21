Guns N’ Roses Returns to St. Louis With Concert at Busch Stadium

Everybody be nice to Axl or he might cancel again

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 3:16 pm

Guns N’ Roses is headed back to town, and this time the band is playing Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue). The band announced its next world tour today, and in addition to Europe and the Middle East, St. Louis made the cut along with 19 other American cities.

The band has a long and complicated history with St. Louis. Axl Rose banned the band from playing concerts in St. Louis after having a little hissy fit and causing the Riverport Riot in 1991. He held strong to that ban for decades. (GNR even announced a St. Louis show in 2016 but then canceled it citing a "lack of venue.")

But the band eventually came back to town to play the Dome at America’s Center in 2017, and everything went just fine. See, Axl? We can all be friends. (Or we can at least pretend to be friends for the sake of rock & roll.)

Tickets to the Saturday, September 9, show at Busch Stadium go on sale to the public this Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. But if you’re part of the GNR fan club, Nightrain, you can buy your tickets tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

It costs just $50 to join Nightrain, so if you’re desperate for good seats, it might be smart to pay the fee, so you can get access to tickets before the masses.

MLB.com is offering multiple ticket packages, too, with names like the "Welcome to the Jungle Experience" and the "Paradise City Lounge Package." Just like with seat prices, the cost for the ticket packages have not been released. So, uh, good luck with that, working folks.  We're praying for your bank accounts.



