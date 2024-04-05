  1. Music
Sexyy Red Gets Blocked from St. Louis Youth Rally For Smelling Like Weed

The rapper still showed her hometown some love by hosting an impromptu dance party

Apr 5, 2024 at 12:14 pm
Sexyy Red posted a video of herself throwing an impromptu dance party just outside Harris-Stowe State University. She tweeted that she'd been barred from a rally at neighboring Chaifetz Arena.
Sexyy Red posted a video of herself throwing an impromptu dance party just outside Harris-Stowe State University. She tweeted that she'd been barred from a rally at neighboring Chaifetz Arena.

Rising star rapper Sexyy Red was barred from entering a youth rally in St. Louis on Wednesday, reportedly because she smelled like weed. 

The Youth Empowerment Rally was expected to draw 2,000 students from 20 schools to Chaifetz Arena, according to Fox 2. The bill for the day included motivational speakers and health experts. 

It is unclear if Red, right now far and away the most popular rapper from St. Louis, was invited to the rally or not.

Chaifetz is on the campus of Saint Louis University, and we reached out to officials there asking, but haven't heard back. We also reached out to the nonprofit Better Family Life, which reportedly hosted the rally, but haven’t heard back. (We’ll update this post if we do.)

Invited or not, students were clearly psyched to see her when she showed up. A video Red posted to her Twitter account showed her in a parking lot on the Harris-Stowe State University across the street from Chaifetz, dancing out of the sunroof of a black Suburban as throngs of fans cheered on. 

“You kno I gotta show love to da kids,” Red wrote above the video, punctuating the post with two red lip emojis.

However, the event organizers apparently threw cold water on the impromptu party; XXL reported Red wasn’t allowed in the actual event because she smelled like weed.

According to video captured by the Shade Room, Red went live on Instagram in the wake of the incident, telling her fans, “I came out here, got cute, trying to talk to the kids, give them the word of the day and they gon’ put me [out]. Tell me I smell like weed.” 

She added, “They tried to put me out from this school, I’m coming back around.”

This is the second time that Red has shown up to a youth event in the St. Louis area where she was greeted with exuberance by the kids — but decidedly less so by adults in the room. Last July, a performance at Hazelwood Central High School in north St. Louis County was shut down just as quickly as it began. 

School officials later apologized for what they said was an "inappropriate" rally. Sexyy Red? Inappropriate? Who could have ever seen that coming?

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
