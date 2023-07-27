RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Here's What Really Happened When Sexyy Red Visited Hazelwood Central

We have video of the whole thing

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 9:44 am

click to enlarge She came, she saw, she ... didn't get to perform after all. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
She came, she saw, she ... didn't get to perform after all.

Rapper Sexyy Red took some heat a couple weeks ago when a video posted on social media showed her arriving at a St. Louis high school, middle fingers up, to perform for students. Video of the event gives more insight into the chaos, which ultimately led to the rapper being escorted out of the school.

It wasn't clear at the time the RFT covered the social media backlash which high school had hosted the rising star rapper's performance. A former staff member of Hazelwood Central High School in north St. Louis County has since confirmed to the RFT that Sexyy Red did show up at the school during the past school year — only the rapper never got the chance to do much more than walk in or out.

Other local performers and DJs made appearances at Hazelwood Central that day in addition to Sexyy Red, part of a pep rally for the district's homecoming last fall, according to DJ RonGotti's Instagram. His account also shows that close to the same group of performers hosted a pep rally at Normandy High School around the same time.

RonGotti recorded most of Hazelwood Central rally in a video posted to his YouTube. Before Sexyy Red's arrival, the footage shows students dancing and rapping along to music as school officials yell at them to sit down.

Sexyy Red arrives at the school's gym around the 22-minute mark of the video. Students scream and quickly swarm the rapper to take photos.  But for a reason that isn't clear in the video, Sexyy Red is escorted out of the gym a few minutes later.

"Everybody! Y'all just messed it up," a man yelled into a microphone. "Go sit back down. I told y'all not to come onto this court." 
Sexyy Red.

Nicki Minaj Collabs With St. Louis Rapper Sexyy Red: Minaj contributed a verse to Sexyy Red's viral hit "Pound Town"


According to the former staff member, who asked us not to use their name, school officials ended the rally after a fight broke out in the student section of the gym. The staffer then left, saying, "I could sense things were not going to end well." The performers, they add, did not have to go through the school's metal detectors and were let in through various fieldhouse entrances.

"Not only was the performance(s) inappropriate, but there was marijuana smoking as well as weapons displayed by the 'performers,'" the staffer explains in an email.

The whole rally was a "disgrace," the staffer adds.

"To be honest, it is one of the factors that lead to my decision to retire."

At the end of the video, Sexyy Red is seen outside of the school talking to the other performers. "I didn't even do shit!" she says.

"We just went crazy," RonGotti says into the camera afterward. "They ain't gonna let us come back in a minute, but we did just turn them up. Kids just had a good time."

Hazelwood School District has not responded to multiple requests for comment about the appearance.

You can see the complete video from DJ Ron Gotti below:


