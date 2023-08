click to enlarge DAVID PARHAM Profanatica.

Profanatica w/ Panzerfaust

7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 3. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $20. 314-289-9050.

Fans of unfathomably heavy music with lyrics centered obsessively on defiling the Christian god delivered by dudes wearing makeup have much to celebrate this week, as the legendary Profanatica makes its way to Red Flag on Thursday, August 3. Widely hailed as one of the first black metal acts from the United States, the New York outfit initially formed in 1990 following a split amongst the founding members of death metal act Incantation, with three of that band's members — guitarist Brett Makowski, bassist Aragon Amori and drummer/vocalist Paul Ledney — joining forces with guitarist John Gelso and rapidly embracing the corpse paint and anti-religious themes that would become Profanatica's calling cards. That version of the band lasted only three years, but in 2001 Ledney revived the project with new members, and Profanatica has been going strong ever since. Heavily influenced by the likes of Bathory, Possessed and early Venom, and brushing up against death metal as well, the band has become world-renowned for its crushing live shows and absolutely cacophonous output.

Crossed Out: Profanatica is gearing up to release Crux Simplex, its second full-length with the venerated extreme metal label Season of Mist, in September. Promotional material sent out in late July with the single "The First Fall" dubbed the forthcoming record "blasphemous even by their high standards," with each track centered on one of the stations of the cross. It is fair to say that none of the members of this band will see heaven — not that they'd want to.

click to enlarge VIA TIGER BOMB PROMO Klypi.

Klypi w/ Buddy Crime, the Neck, Soumir

8 p.m. Tuesday, August 8. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $12. 314-328-2309.

Electropop act Klypi's sound has been described quite aptly as "like if Kesha were from the '80s and if NIN were queer." The music made by the artist also known as AC Carter is all bubbling synths, danceable beats and other bleeps and bloops, delivered in buoyant fashion with a covert complexity that belies its seemingly straightforward composition. Consensual Hits, released on the Popnihil label in 2021, was an instant critical success, with post-punk.com dubbing it "a heady mix of Sparks, Devo, Sophie, Robyn and Madonna" while praising its playful dismantling of traditional gender roles. June's EP 1.0 is more of the same but with a more polished sheen that ups the accessibility of its five tracks, even if said songs do occasionally come with names like "Life Sucks" and "Get the Fuck Away From Me." A multidisciplinary artist and University of Georgia MFA Fine Arts graduate, Carter notably crafted the clothes that were worn by Of Montreal's Kevin Barnes in the music video for "Plateau Phase/No Careerism No Corruption," a connection that was made when the former impressed the latter as an opener at one of their shows. Expect capital-A Art and plenty of dancing at the Sinkhole on Tuesday.

And Now For Something Completely Different: Here at the RFT, we strive to recommend artists from a wide variety of genres with these little blurbs, which is why I couldn't justify using this limited space to tell you to go to St. Louis progressive metal act the Gorge's Mechanical Fiction record release show after I just recommended Profanatica. But you definitely should — it's going to be a doozy, and it goes down Friday, August 4, at Off Broadway.

-Amber B.: 8 p.m., $25-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Cotton Chops: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jeremiah Johnson Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Nickelback: 7 p.m., $36-$200. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Profanatica: w/ Panzerfaust 7:30 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-SUNFO: w/ TRSH, Blush, Young Animals 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-The Tom Schaefer Band: 7:30 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Trey Kennedy: 7 p.m., $29-$85. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Walker Hayes: 7 p.m., $35-$55. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Aaron Kamm & the One Drops: 10 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Brandon Santini Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-The Claudettes: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Dizzy Atmosphere: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.-The Gorge Record Release: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Hazmat: w/ Pinkville, the Public 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Joe Metzka: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Kingdom Brothers: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Napalm Readers: w/ Prunes, Janatrix 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Neil Salsich & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Nora En Pure: 10 p.m., $20-$600. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.-Thomas Paden: 7 p.m., $15-$22. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Vanilla Ice: w/ Rob Base, All 4 One, Tag Team 8 p.m., $37.50-$120. Alton Riverfront Amphitheater, 1 Henry St, Alton.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Bosman Twins play The Moose Lounge, Part V: 8 p.m., $20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Britney Vs. Christina: The Ultimate Dance Party: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Broken Hipsters: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Charly Reynolds: 7:30 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.-Divas & Gents: 6 p.m., $30. The Jewel Event Center, 407 Dunn Rd, Florissant, 314-395-3500.-Dreadnought: w/ Immortal Bird, Path of Might 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Freddy Jones Band: 8 p.m., $38. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Guided by Voices Tribute: w/ Soft Crisis, the Bob McMahons, Matt From Bunnygrunt, Chris Grabau and friends, the Rally Boys 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Ivas John Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Jake’s Leg: 9:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Joe Park & the Hot Club of St. Louis: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Matisyahu + G. Love: 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$50.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Nate’s Mudpie Hootenanny: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Paul Neihaus & Friends: 3 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Phat Showout: 8 p.m., $10. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Rachel Deschaine: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Strobobean: w/ Algae Dust, Lucky Shells, Space Quaker 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Vince Sala and Banjo Bergfeld Jazz Duo: 8 p.m., free. Pat Connolly Tavern, 6400 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-647-7287.-Ween: 8 p.m., $34.50-$74.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Burn Red Sky: 7:30 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-J. Howell: 8:30 p.m. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Jazz Is Dead: 25th Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m., $25-$55. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Magic Tuber Stringband: w/ Alex Cunningham, Furthest, Austin Cash 7:30 p.m., $6-$22. William A. Kerr Foundation, 21 O’Fallon St., St. Louis, 314-436-3325.-The Samantha Clemons Duo: noon, free. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Tim Schall: 6 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Tony Holiday: 4 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Luisa Sims: w/ Shane Devine 7:30 p.m., free. Yaqui’s on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Tricks: w/ Jane Wave, Jenerator Jenkins, Dour 8 p.m., $7. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Backstage Pass Concert Series: noon, $40. Union Avenue Opera, 733 N. Union Blvd, St. Louis, 314-361-2881.-Buddy Crime: w/ Klypi, The Neck, Soumir 8 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Duhart Duo: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Mike Phillips: 7:30 p.m., $25-$32. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Tommy Prine: w/ Jordan Smart 8 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Claire Rosinkranz: 8 p.m., $22. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Derrick Hodge: 7 p.m., $25-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jeff In Leather: w/ Pagan Athletes, Aura 3 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Satan’s God: w/ Dead Planet, Acid 87, Lizard Breath 8 p.m., $5-$10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Voodoo Grateful Dead: noon, $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Weathers: w/ Almost Monday 7 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.