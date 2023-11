click to enlarge VIA FREEMAN PROMOTIONS Exodus will perform at Pop's on Friday, December 1.

Exodus w/ Fit For an Autopsy, Darkest Hour, Undeath

7 p.m. Friday, December 1. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget, Illinois. $30 to $54.50. 618-274-6720.

In an alternate universe, Exodus is currently in the midst of a globe-spanning world tour that sees the legendary thrash metal act performing two shows in each city, packing the largest arenas in town multiple times per stop with rabid and diehard fans. In that universe, Exodus is regarded as one of the most successful metal bands of all time, an indelible mark on the history of heavy music that has spawned innumerable imitators. In our reality, it is Metallica that holds such honors — rightly so, sure, but if just a few things had been butterfly effected in a different direction it would have been that band's Bay Area counterpart at the head of the pack. Perhaps if Dave Mustaine hadn't been such an insufferable drunk, Metallica wouldn't have poached Exodus' then-lead guitarist Kirk Hammett to replace him. And maybe if the band's debut LP, the timeless Bonded by Blood, hadn't seen delays in its release, it would be properly regarded alongside Kill 'Em All as one of the seminal records that kicked off the wave of thrash metal that washed over the Earth in the early '80s. As it stands, Exodus is thought of alongside Testament as one of the acts that just barely didn't crack into the so-called "Big Four" of thrash, even as its members would pop into those bands' membership from time to time (in addition to Hammett joining Metallica, fellow guitarist and principal songwriter Gary Holt replaced Slayer's Jeff Hanneman when he died in 2013). And while it all seems a bit unfair considering Exodus' innumerable contributions to the genre over its many years, there is an upside: In this universe, you can see one of the finest thrash metal bands to ever do it up close and personal at the considerably smaller Pop's Nightclub this week rather than having to squint from the cheap seats at Enterprise Center.

Metal Command: Opening the show are Darkest Hour and Undeath, and Fit For an Autopsy is billed as a co-headliner. It's not immediately clear if the latter will go on before or after Exodus. Plan accordingly.

click to enlarge ELYZA REINHART Angel Du$t.

7 p.m. Sunday, December 3. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $22. 314-498-6989.



While Turnstile is most often credited with the mainstreamification of hardcore music in recent years, with 2021's landmark

even securing the band three Grammy nominations, its sister project Angel Du$t is arguably far more interesting. While none of Turnstile's current members are currently in Angel Du$t, three of the four put in time with the group over the years before opting to focus full-time on their main act. But vocalist Justice Tripp, formerly of Trapped Under Ice, has remained a thoughtful steward of the band's sprawling sound, which is characterized by big swings and a steadfast dedication to thinking outside of the box. The result is a band with few peers, one that mixes classic hardcore sounds with elements of pop, surf rock, soft rock and grunge, resulting in a unique musical melange that has earned comparisons to everyone from the Lemonheads to Elvis Costello to the Replacements. The band's latest, September's excellent

, continues with this curveball approach, with tracks varying wildly from one to the next while still feeling like part of a cohesive whole. Granted, it probably won't get the attention of the Recording Academy, but since when did hardcore bands concern themselves with that sort of thing?



Appropriately, the opening acts for this show vary wildly in approach. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Steve Marino will deliver the indie rock jams, Richmond's Dazy will serve up some impossibly catchy power-pop and Candy, whose members are spread across the country, will come heavy with some head-splitting, metal-tinged hardcore. All are well worth your time and attention.

