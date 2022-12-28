2022 in Review: It Was Not a Good Year To Own a Kia or Hyundai in St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy Nic Reese A Hyundai Sonata sits abandoned after being crashed into a tree in St. Louis city.

The Kia Boyz TikTok challenge phenomenon was a fun story for a whole two minutes, but St. Louisans are long sick of getting their Kias and Hyundais stolen en masse. Over two weeks this summer, 356 were stolen in the city alone.

Thefts slowed slightly as temperatures dropped throughout fall, but with the dawn of a new year upon us, we're going to encourage those youths in the Lou who feel they must thieve to at least steal something that's a little less inconvenient for the victim. Political yard signs, maybe? Gaudy Christmas decorations?

Stealing isn't cool, but if you have to pilfer something, don't take the thing we need to get to work.