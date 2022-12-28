2022 in Review: It Was Not a Good Year To Own a Kia or Hyundai in St. Louis

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge A Hyundai Sonata sits abandoned after being crashed into a tree in St. Louis city. - Courtesy Nic Reese
Courtesy Nic Reese
A Hyundai Sonata sits abandoned after being crashed into a tree in St. Louis city.

The Kia Boyz TikTok challenge phenomenon was a fun story for a whole two minutes, but St. Louisans are long sick of getting their Kias and Hyundais stolen en masse. Over two weeks this summer, 356 were stolen in the city alone.

Thefts slowed slightly as temperatures dropped throughout fall, but with the dawn of a new year upon us, we're going to encourage those youths in the Lou who feel they must thieve to at least steal something that's a little less inconvenient for the victim. Political yard signs, maybe? Gaudy Christmas decorations?

Stealing isn't cool, but if you have to pilfer something, don't take the thing we need to get to work.

Related
Kia's and Hyundai's have seen increased thefts due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter: 3 St. Louis teens go from a stolen Hyundai to a stolen Kia, end up with "pissed" parents

Related
A Kia Optima smashed through the front door of an Academy Sports and Outdoors this morning in in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Kia Boyz Use Kias, Hyundais to Smash Into Stores in St. Louis-Area Robberies: Thieves are now using the stolen cars in attempts to steal drugs and guns from local shops

Related
Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

St. Louis City Threatens To Sue Kia and Hyundai After Wave of Car Thefts: St. Louis averaged 21 Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts per day in July



Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us