A Giant Indoor Pickleball Complex Is Coming Soon to Olivette

The Padel + Pickle Club promises six "panoramic padel courts" and eight "advanced Cushionmaster II pickleball courts" at 1220 North Price Road in Olivette. What's padel, you ask? It's apparently a mashup of tennis and squash, played on walled-in courts that are one-third the size of their tennis counterparts. (Perfect for athletes wanting an athletic upgrade from pickleball, perhaps?)
At any rate, the people behind this club are promising a destination that they hope will be a flagship for similar clubs across the U.S.
In their words, "The Padel + Pickle Club of St. Louis is not just about sports; it's about a comprehensive experience. Members and guests can take advantage of well-appointed locker rooms and shower facilities, ensuring comfort and convenience from start to finish. After a game, unwind and connect with fellow players at our inviting bar, offering a variety of sports drinks, non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic refreshments."
"St. Louis has such a rich history in racquet sports, it was a natural fit for a new facility encompassing two of the fastest growing sports in the world. In creating the world's largest indoor Padel and Pickleball facility, our vision was twofold: to introduce these exhilarating sports to a broader audience and to establish a community hub where friends compete and memories are forged,” founder Mike Puertas said in a statement.
The club says it will open in December. You can check out its website for more details.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed