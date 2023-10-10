A Giant Indoor Pickleball Complex Is Coming Soon to Olivette

The Padel + Pickle Club says it will be the largest in the world

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 11:34 am

click to enlarge Conceptual rendering of Padel + Pickle Club of St. Louis.
COURTESY PADEL + PICKLE CLUB
Conceptual rendering of Padel + Pickle Club of St. Louis.
A new facility promising to be the "World's Largest Indoor Padel + Pickleball Club" is coming to Olive Boulevard and Highway 170.

The Padel + Pickle Club promises six "panoramic padel courts" and eight "advanced Cushionmaster II pickleball courts" at 1220 North Price Road in Olivette. What's padel, you ask? It's apparently a mashup of tennis and squash, played on walled-in courts that are one-third the size of their tennis counterparts. (Perfect for athletes wanting an athletic upgrade from pickleball, perhaps?)

At any rate, the people behind this club are promising a destination that they hope will be a flagship for similar clubs across the U.S.

In their words, "The Padel + Pickle Club of St. Louis is not just about sports; it's about a comprehensive experience. Members and guests can take advantage of well-appointed locker rooms and shower facilities, ensuring comfort and convenience from start to finish. After a game, unwind and connect with fellow players at our inviting bar, offering a variety of sports drinks, non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic refreshments."

"St. Louis has such a rich history in racquet sports, it was a natural fit for a new facility encompassing two of the fastest growing sports in the world. In creating the world's largest indoor Padel and Pickleball facility, our vision was twofold: to introduce these exhilarating sports to a broader audience and to establish a community hub where friends compete and memories are forged,” founder Mike Puertas said in a statement.

The club says it will open in December. You can check out its website for more details.

click to enlarge Another conceptual rendering from the Padel + Pickle Club
COURTESY PADEL + PICKLE CLUB
Another conceptual rendering from the Padel + Pickle Club
Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
