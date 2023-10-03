A Reader Responds: Ben the Bear Is the Real Best Zoo Animal in 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy Saint Louis Zoo The true zoo animal of the year.

Last Wednesday, the RFT published our annual Best of St. Louis issue — and as usual, we fully expected a bit of controversy. Best Restaurant in St. Louis? The choices are myriad. Best Bar? How big a drunk do you have to be to assess a category like that?



What we didn't anticipate was a full-throated critique of our selection for Best Zoo Animal. But now, having heard from St. Louis resident KC, we fully understand a startling truth: We got this one wrong.



How could Rhubarb the Francois langur ever compete with Ben the Bear — the sun bear with a famously "unique personality" who made a break for it, and then made a break for it again? After all, what could be more St. Louis than, well, leaving? Or behaving in such quirky ways that people all but pack your bags for you?



In his letter, KC elucidates the error of our ways:



To the editor: that?To the editor:

I have to apologize before I start, but as a St. Louisan, I am pissed.









You see, every year I eagerly wait for your Best of St. Louis issue . I love this city. I participate as much as I can and every now and then, I get to work with some of the best people in this city who have won these awards. I respect these awards. I love being a part of it, and I don't often disagree with it. When I do disagree with the decision, it usually has zero effect on me.

But if no one else will speak up, I will.





We must talk about the best zoo animal being awarded to Rhubarb the monkey. Now, while I respect Rhubarb, and she is certainly a fine monkey, she is not the one who should hold the title.





BECAUSE BEN THE SUN BEAR IS THE TRUE BEST ZOO ANIMAL.





Ben the bear, a true St. Louisan, personified what we in St. Louis do best : Getting the fuck out of the way. When in Rome, what do you do? What did Ben the Bear do? He got out. Because that's what you do in St. Louis, you leave. Often times it's just leaving whatever wild situation you've found yourself in — whether that's a four-car car pileup on Page Avenue or if you happen to find yourself locked up at the St. Louis Zoo.





Ben the Bear probably just wanted a toasted ravioli. Did we ever stop and ask, "Why is Ben the Bear escaping his enclosure so often?" What can we do for Ben the Bear? Did Ben the Bear just need a friend? Do we think Ben the Bear wanted to watch Adam Wainwright play in his last game?





Ben the Bear was a pillar of this city.









I can tell you that THIS family went to the zoo just to see Ben the Bear. And to my surprise what did I learn? THEY SENT HIM TO TEXAS. We let Ben the Bear down. Ben was the friendliest sun bear and all he wanted to do was make some friends and they locked him up and shipped him away.

WE AS A CITY NEED TO DO BETTER, AND THAT STARTS WITH THESE AWARDS.

Ben the Bear should have started a bigger conversation about what we stand for in this city. But THIS family will not give up on Ben. We want him back, and we will give him the love he deserves. I would give Ben as much Red Hot Riplets and Vess as he wants. I would wager good money that Ben the Bear loves gooey butter cake. But as of right now, WE MAY NEVER KNOW. That's why it's important to support Ben the Bear.

Every St. Louisan should be in the streets with this injustice.





I am unsure what the process is on reversing one of your awards, but I believe we should begin the process. If this is the work of some outside influence, that person or people should be tried in a court of their peers for what likely may be crimes against humanity.





I encourage all of us to look in our hearts and reflect on what is most important to us. For this household, it's Ben the Bear. For whomever happens to read this, I encourage you to reach out to your local politician and let them know that we want to bring Ben the Bear back. Included in the link is a petition to bring back Ben the bear





Cold Regards,