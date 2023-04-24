Andy Cohen To Receive Star on St. Louis Walk of Fame Next Month

Cohen, a Clayton native and host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, will be inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame along Delmar Boulevard next month.
Cohen will receive his star and make remarks during a ceremony on May 5. The event will be open to the public.
"We're thrilled to add the amazing Andy Cohen's star to the St. Louis Walk of Fame," St. Louis Walk of Fame Founder Joe Edwards said in a statement. "He's gone on from St. Louis to entertain the entire country and make his hometown proud."
Other notable St. Louisans with stars include musicians Chuck Berry and Scott Joplin, poet Maya Angelou and actor John Goodman.
In addition to hosting his own talk show, Cohen is the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise and hosts its reunion specials. For the past six years, he and Anderson Cooper have co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve live shows.
Cohen's induction into the St. Louis Walk of Fame will take place in front of the Moonrise Hotel (6177 Delmar Boulevard, 314-721-1111 ). A ragtime band will play at 4:30 p.m. before the ceremony begins at 5 p.m.
