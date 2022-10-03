ATF Offers $10K Reward for Kia Boyz Targeting Gun Stores

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
A still from surveillance video showing a gun store robbery in progress.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering $10,000 for information related to a rash of gun store thefts that have occurred in the St. Louis region.
In the past six weeks, thieves have used stolen cars to ram through the front walls of six area gun stores. This includes a Hyundai and Kia being rammed through the front of two separate Academy Sports and Outdoors locations on the same morning
in August.
Thieves weren't able to steal guns in every incident, but the successful robberies have led to the theft of more than 50 firearms.
The ATF said in a statement that the same group of suspects is believed to be behind all the robberies and attempted robberies. Five to 10 individuals were involved in each incident, the agency says.
"Statistically, these guns have a very good chance of being used in crime," ATF spokesman John Ham told KSDK
.
click to enlarge
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
A still from gun store surveillance video released by the ATF.
The $10,000 is being offered "for information leading to the identification, arrest, and recovery of firearms from those responsible," the agency says.
Other gun stores that have been targeted include Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton, Michael's Arms & Accessories in Edwardsville, Osage County Guns in Wright City, and Mid America Arms in St. Louis county.
Previously the ATF had offered an award of $7,500 for information related to the robberies.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.