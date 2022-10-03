ATF Offers $10K Reward for Kia Boyz Targeting Gun Stores

6 stolen cars have been used to smash into gun stores in as many weeks, agency says

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 8:11 am

A still from surveillance video showing a gun store robbery in progress.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
A still from surveillance video showing a gun store robbery in progress.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering $10,000 for information related to a rash of gun store thefts that have occurred in the St. Louis region.

In the past six weeks, thieves have used stolen cars to ram through the front walls of six area gun stores. This includes a Hyundai and Kia being rammed through the front of two separate Academy Sports and Outdoors locations on the same morning in August.

Thieves weren't able to steal guns in every incident, but the successful robberies have led to the theft of more than 50 firearms.

The ATF said in a statement that the same group of suspects is believed to be behind all the robberies and attempted robberies. Five to 10 individuals were involved in each incident, the agency says.

"Statistically, these guns have a very good chance of being used in crime," ATF spokesman John Ham told KSDK.

click to enlarge A still from gun store surveillance video released by the ATF.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
A still from gun store surveillance video released by the ATF.

The $10,000 is being offered "for information leading to the identification, arrest, and recovery of firearms from those responsible," the agency says.

Other gun stores that have been targeted include Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton, Michael's Arms & Accessories in Edwardsville, Osage County Guns in Wright City, and Mid America Arms in St. Louis county.

Previously the ATF had offered an award of $7,500 for information related to the robberies.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

By Riverfront Times Staff

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

Teacher Accused of Raping Student Dies in County Jail

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo for Brandon Holbrook.

Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese

By Bitty Balducci

Rosati-Kain High School

The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups

By Benjamin Simon

Two women laugh while sitting on a couch in front of a brick wall.

Also in News

Hartmann: Agape Didn't Fit a MAGA Soundbite, so Schmitt Didn't Stop Abuse

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Schmitt.

Missouri Tax Cut Passes With Bipartisan Support — and Scrutiny

By Ryan Krull

Governor Mike Parson called for a special session of the state legislature to pass the tax cut.

Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter

By Jessica Rogen

A lit gas burner.

Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us