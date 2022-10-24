CVPA Shooter Yelled, 'All of You Are Gonna Die,' Student Says

St. Louis students and parents describe school shooting that left at least 7 injured

By and on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured. - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
A shooting at CVPA High School in south St. Louis this morning left three injured.

Students and parents at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School describe a harrowing morning, as children feared for their lives and parents feared for the lives of their children.

"I saw some shots, windows breaking, and I heard, 'All of you are gonna die,'" CVPA student Je’Rya Luster tells the RFT. "He sounded so angry, so aggressive."

Student Jerese Luster says that banging noises and the sounds of windows breaking could be heard throughout the building. Luster and other students say they saw students jumping out of second-floor windows.

"We were terrified for our life," one student said.

"You hear about these school shootings around the world, but you never think it's going to happen here," said Dedra Freeman, a parent of a student.
Related
Shooting at CVPA high school in south St. Louis.

Shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Sends Students Fleeing: Multiple people were reportedly injured at the magnet school in south St. Louis after a 9:12 a.m. incident

CVPA is a performing arts magnet at the corner of Kingshighway and Arsenal in south St. Louis. Police swarmed the campus after an active shooter was reported this morning around 9:12 a.m. The shooter was reportedly killed on site; police say two other people have died, including one teen. At least seven were injured.

One CVPA parent with two children enrolled at the school says she looked at her phone to see a text from her son. "My son said, 'Mom I'm about to die, I swear to God.'
Then my other son, his twin brother said, 'Mom, there's an intruder in the school you got to come get us now."

One teacher who asked the RFT not to print their name said that students and teachers knew there was a shooting in progress when they heard "Miles Davis in the building."

"Miles Davis in the building," is code for a school shooting, according to the teacher.

The teacher says students took shelter in their room for approximately 40 minutes.

"Police had to burst into my room because I refused to open the door unless I knew it wasn't the shooter," the teacher said.

Law enforcement has set up a reunification center at nearby Gateway High School.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has stated that at least seven people were injured in the morning's shooting.

Tags:

About The Authors

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]

Trending

Stan Kroenke Loses a Chunk of The Money He Married Into

By Ryan Krull

Stan Kroenke in aviators.

Shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Sends Students Fleeing

By Ryan Krull and Monica Obradovic

Shooting at CVPA high school in south St. Louis.

VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up

By Ryan Krull

Screen capture of the St. Louis region from the International Space Station.

3 Dead After Shooting at South St. Louis High School

By Monica Obradovic

Police swarmed the area around Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Monday morning after a shooter entered the school at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Also in News

Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late

By Ray Hartmann

Waste from the Manhattan Project continues to poison St. Louis' Coldwater Creek — even though the federal government first reported that contamination in 1989.

You Can Now Apply For Federal Student Loan Relief — Here's How

By Jenna Jones

Now President Joe Biden at a rally in Missouri.

Overdoses Rise in Missouri Prisons Despite Strict New Mail Policy

By Ryan Krull

Inmate mail is routed through a mail center in Florida and a digital rendering of those items is sent to inmate tablets.

Hartmann: A Strong Yes for a Weak Amendment 3

By Ray Hartmann

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us