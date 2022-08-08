Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
IMPORTANT UPDATE:— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 8, 2022
Heavy rain (locally up to 5") is expected in the STL area and east. A Flood Watch takes effect at 4pm. Isolated flash flooding is likely.
Have multiple ways to get warnings. Note: your phone will not go off for low-end Flash Flood Warnings. #MOwx #ILwx #STLwx pic.twitter.com/MtHxNDLg0D
KMOV meteorologist Steve Templeton says slow-moving storms are headed into the area and that some places could be hit by multiple storms. Those areas can expect 3 to 5 inches of rain.
Be on guard for a flood threat this evening. Slow moving storms this evening could produce flooding in isolated areas. Storms can dump 1-2" but if areas get hit by multiple storms 3-5" is possible. These should flare up around 5pm-6pm and fade a little after Midnight pic.twitter.com/XE1Q5Buaby— Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) August 8, 2022
Those of us with leaky basements and nearby roads prone to flooding should keep an eye out yet again as St. Louis continues to vacillate between dangerous heat and dangerous flooding.
Keep an eye on the National Weather Service website for up-to-the-minute information.