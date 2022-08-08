Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Our collective prayers have gone unheard, apparently

Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 3:22 pm

Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”


KMOV meteorologist Steve Templeton says slow-moving storms are headed into the area and that some places could be hit by multiple storms. Those areas can expect 3 to 5 inches of rain.


Those of us with leaky basements and nearby roads prone to flooding should keep an eye out yet again as St. Louis continues to vacillate between dangerous heat and dangerous flooding.

Keep an eye on the National Weather Service website for up-to-the-minute information.

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

