Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Heavy rain (locally up to 5") is expected in the STL area and east. A Flood Watch takes effect at 4pm. Isolated flash flooding is likely. Have multiple ways to get warnings. Note: your phone will not go off for low-end Flash Flood Warnings. #MOwx #ILwx #STLwx pic.twitter.com/MtHxNDLg0D

Be on guard for a flood threat this evening. Slow moving storms this evening could produce flooding in isolated areas. Storms can dump 1-2" but if areas get hit by multiple storms 3-5" is possible. These should flare up around 5pm-6pm and fade a little after Midnight pic.twitter.com/XE1Q5Buaby