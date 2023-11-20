Former Lindbergh Teacher Says He Was Impersonated on Instagram

The fake account made an antisemitic comment and also a racist one about Kim Gardner

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 10:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lindbergh Schools say that Dylan Salata has left the building. - GOOGLE EARTH SCREENSHOT
GOOGLE EARTH SCREENSHOT
Lindbergh Schools say that Dylan Salata has left the building.

A man who previously worked as a teacher at St. Louis area schools was put on blast this weekend for allegedly making an antisemitic comment on the RFT’s Instagram page — but he says someone else made the account to impersonate him.

Dylan Salata was the subject of a post from @StopAntisemites, an account on X that in the wake of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel has been working overtime to expose people tearing down fliers posted in solidarity with the hostages as well as other acts of anti-Jewish hate.

But Salata has since reached out to the RFT to say that he is the victim of someone impersonating him on the social media platform. As evidence, he notes the account making the offending posts was only created in January 2023 and in the 11 months since has changed its handle six times. 

The account uses both Salata’s full name and that of the Lindbergh school district, his previous employer — and though Salata’s LinkedIn still showed him working at Lindbergh, both Salata and the district confirm that he hasn’t been a teacher there for years. 

Salata says he reported the post himself via his actual Instagram account.

"What's happened is that someone has impersonated me on Instagram to make these comments on the RFT's Instagram page," he said.

The post that was put on blast by @StopAntisemites was made earlier this month when, seemingly without irony, someone using Salata’s name decried the fact that Jews were taking over "our delicatessens" in a comment beneath a Riverfront Times Instagram post about Ben Poremba's Deli Divine. 

The text of the post read "Deli Divine Brings St. Louis Jewish Deli Fare Good Enough for Bubbie" in front of some pretty good-looking pastrami. 

click to enlarge Dylan Salata says the account was designed to impersonate him. - SCREENSHOT
SCREENSHOT
Dylan Salata says the account was designed to impersonate him.

The account @dylansalatalindbergh wrote, "First our media, then our government and now our delicatessens?" When another user challenged the antisemitic comment, the account purportedly belonging to Salata said, “Don't drop you kippah.”

Someone using the same account left a racist comment on a different RFT Instagram post, this one aimed at Kim Gardner. (This one suggested the former Circuit Attorney has “hard R energy” — a way of suggesting the n-word with its most offensive ending, without actually spelling it out and getting flagged by comment moderation systems.)

The @dylansalatalindbergh Instagram account has since been deleted, as has the real Dylan Salata’s LinkedIn account, which @StopAntisemites tweeted out over the weekend. 

Screenshots of the LinkedIn account suggested that Salata worked for Clayton schools and Jefferson City schools for one year each before coming to Lindbergh. The LinkedIn bio claimed that he had been a Lindbergh employee for eight years.

When asked who might be impersonating him, Salata says, "My thought is that it's not somebody that I know. Because people that I'm close with … know that I don't work for that school district anymore."

He adds that in his "limited interaction on Twitter" he's expressed support for a ceasefire and that perhaps that motivated someone to make him appear like an antisemite, though he says that is only a guess.

Beth Johnston, the chief communications officer for Lindbergh Schools, tells the RFT that it has been over five years since Salata worked for the district. 

"The comments don't reflect the district, obviously," she says, adding that she reached out to the Deli Divine herself to let them know that Salata hadn't worked for the school for a number of years. 

The school sent out a statement this morning to students' families informing them of the posts, saying, "our school district has zero tolerance for anti semitic, hateful or discriminatory comments of any kind."

Editor's note: This story was updated after publication to include an interview with Dylan Salata and the evidence he gathered about the account's origin.

Related
Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

Central Reform Co-Signs Letter Chastising Cori Bush: The only synagogue in St. Louis city limits said it initially missed out on signing due to a communications snafu

Related
Wesley Bell.

Wesley Bell Drops Senate Bid to Challenge Cori Bush: Bell had already surprised Missouri when he announced his run for U.S. Senate in June

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Man Jailed 8 Months After Charges Dropped Deserves Nothing, City Says

By Ryan Krull

The Workhouse, officially the Medium Security Institution, now shuttered.

St. Louis Apartment Manager Charged with Murdering Trespasser

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Apartment Manager Charged with Murdering Trespasser

SLU Reversed Agreement on Historic Buildings, Advocates Charge

By Sarah Fenske

This colorization of a historic photo by Mark Loehrer shows the buildings at 3223 Olive Street, left, and 3221 Olive at midcentury.

Wesley Bell Explains His Position on Israel’s Actions in Gaza

By Monica Obradovic

Wesley Bell.

Also in News

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

By Sarah Fenske

The Gentle Barn Invites You to Cuddle a Turkey This Thanksgiving

Bill Eigel Blasts Gov. Parson for — Gasp! — Urging Niceness

By Sarah Fenske

Bill Eigel wants to take a flamethrower to all that "disagree better" crap from the National Governors Association.

Fair Housing Noncompliance Costs Missouri $500K Every Year

By Evy Lewis

Missouri legislators have failed to make the changes would make state law compliant with the federal Fair Housing Act.

City SC’s Inaugural Season Ends in a 2-1 Defeat to Sporting Kansas City

By Julian Trejo

St. Louis beat Kansas City in the regular season, but saw a different outcome in the post-season.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us