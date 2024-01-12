Heavily Armed Arnold Man Busted in South County Center Break-In

St. Louis County Jail Booking photo for Jacob Cecil Scholtes.

A scooter-riding, pistol-packing, body armor-wearing Arnold man is currently facing a felony burglary charge after a botched attempt to rob a jewelry store early this morning at South County Center.

Police say that a mall security guard spotted 31-year-old Jacob Cecil Scholtes around 1 a.m. on Friday, January 12, riding an electric scooter around the mall. Police were called to the scene and officers ordered Scholtes to stop, then tackled him as tried to "scoot away."

Scholtes had a loaded Glock handgun on one hip, a knife on the other, and a bulletproof vest plate strapped on his chest. Police also found him carrying pepper spray and a "fake security badge." Stuck to his fingers were strips of black duct tape, which Scholtes told police he put there so as not to leave prints.

Once placed under arrest, police searched his backpack, finding jewelry inside. He indicated that rings he wore on his fingers were taken from the mall as well.

Further investigation of the mall showed that an LA Jewelers display case had been smashed and items taken.

Scholtes told police "he chose to go tonight because it was raining and police don't drive around a lot," the St. Louis County Police Department probable cause statement says. He said the robbery was motivated by his need to come up with money to pay child support.

As to how he'd gotten into the mall, Scholtes stated that a door had been left open.

He is currently in the St. Louis County Jail being held on $30,000 bond. He also faces a misdemeanor stealing charge as well.