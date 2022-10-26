Here's How You Can Support St. Louis Shooting Victims

Loved ones of those directly affected by Monday's shooting have set up online fundraisers

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 2:35 pm

click to enlarge Police found Alexzandria Bell in a hallway after a gunman entered a south city high school on Monday. - GoFundMe
GoFundMe
Police found Alexzandria Bell in a hallway after a gunman entered a south city high school on Monday.

On Monday, the lives of countless families changed as a teenage shooter entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and fired shots at students and staff.

The shooter killed two people 一 teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, and student Alexzandria Bell, 15 一 while several more were injured. Police have since identified former student 19-year-old Orlando Harris as the shooter.

If you’re looking for a way to aid community healing, fundraisers have been set up to support those directly affected.

A loved one of Alexzandria's has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support her family. Alexzandria died at the school as a result of gunshot wounds.

Alexzandria was "a beautiful, talented and charismatic young soul," the campaign's description reads. The 10th grader loved to dance and was a member of her school's junior varsity dance team.

Kevin Quick, organizer of the fundraiser, wrote he will turn over the campaign's donations to Bell's father to help with his daughter's funeral and other unforeseen expenses as the result of Bell's death.

Kuczka’s family is accepting donations through the JDRF website for diabetes research. Kuczka was an avid bicyclist and planned to participate in a ride to Amelia Island in Florida as part of a fundraiser to cure diabetes.

A health teacher, Kuczka died while shielding students from alleged gunman Orlando Harris.

At least seven students were injured in Monday’s shooting, including a student named Brian.

One of Brian’s godparents have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help his mother, Vondina Washington, cover his medical costs. Brian was hospitalized Monday after sustaining gunshot wounds to his hands and jaw, where a bullet missed a major artery by centimeters, according the campaign’s description. He and several classmates, who were in Kuczka's class, had to jump out of a second-story window to escape.

“With medical bills looming and longer-term recovery needs still to be determined, Brian and his family need your help,” Brian’s godmother, Stephanie Malia Krauss wrote in the campaign’s description.

Brian is an “incredible artist with an eye for detail.” St. Louis Children’s Hospital discharged Brian Tuesday night.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
