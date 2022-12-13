Hidden Valley Ski Resort Delays Opening Over Warm Temps

click to enlarge
Hidden Valley Ski Resort can't make enough of the white stuff until temperatures drop in Missouri.
You may be enjoying this balmy St. Louis December, but the area's ski industry is ready for some snow — or at least some seasonably cold temperatures.
Eureka's Hidden Valley Ski Resort, located just a 30-minute drive from downtown St. Louis, announced yesterday
that it was delaying its annual opening.
"We have just not had cold enough temps to support snowmaking efforts," General Manager Tony Santora wrote on Facebook. "That said, we are heading in to the season with strong staffing, and we are excited and ready to welcome you back as soon as Mother Nature cooperates. I will keep you posted by Friday when I have more to share."
How cold does it have to be to make fake snow? The Washington Post
reports that around 26 to 28 degrees is best — and it helps if the air is dry
. By that measure, we're not even close. Not only is it raining a lot this month, but it's only dipped below freezing twice in December, with two nights that got into the 20s.
In fact, the National Weather Service says the average daily temperature has stayed in the 40s for the past 10 days, even reaching a high of 58 degrees on December 2. Today it's expected to reach 54; tomorrow we can look to another high of 58. Good for walking, biking and hiking — bad for fresh powder, even the faux kind.
Even so, we'd be wise to remember Missouri native Mark Twain's old adage about weather in New England, oft-applied to St. Louis: If you don't like it, just wait a few minutes. The National Weather Service says we could get eight inches as early as next week, and not (we hasten to add
) the sexy kind. Winter is coming .... eventually.
We hope all you ski bums are happy then.
