Hidden Valley Ski Resort Delays Opening Over Warm Temps

It's been unseasonably warm this December, and the St. Louis-area resort can't make snow

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 1:59 pm

click to enlarge Hidden Valley Ski Resort can't make enough of the white stuff until temperatures drop in Missouri. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Hidden Valley Ski Resort can't make enough of the white stuff until temperatures drop in Missouri.

You may be enjoying this balmy St. Louis December, but the area's ski industry is ready for some snow — or at least some seasonably cold temperatures.

Eureka's Hidden Valley Ski Resort, located just a 30-minute drive from downtown St. Louis, announced yesterday that it was delaying its annual opening.

"We have just not had cold enough temps to support snowmaking efforts," General Manager Tony Santora wrote on Facebook. "That said, we are heading in to the season with strong staffing, and we are excited and ready to welcome you back as soon as Mother Nature cooperates. I will keep you posted by Friday when I have more to share."

How cold does it have to be to make fake snow? The Washington Post reports that around 26 to 28 degrees is best — and it helps if the air is dry. By that measure, we're not even close. Not only is it raining a lot this month, but it's only dipped below freezing twice in December, with two nights that got into the 20s.

In fact, the National Weather Service says the average daily temperature has stayed in the 40s for the past 10 days, even reaching a high of 58 degrees on December 2. Today it's expected to reach 54; tomorrow we can look to another high of 58. Good for walking, biking and hiking — bad for fresh powder, even the faux kind.

Even so, we'd be wise to remember Missouri native Mark Twain's old adage about weather in New England, oft-applied to St. Louis: If you don't like it, just wait a few minutes. The National Weather Service says we could get eight inches as early as next week, and not (we hasten to add) the sexy kind. Winter is coming .... eventually. 

We hope all you ski bums are happy then.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Read More about Sarah Fenske
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hazelwood Central Football Field Could Have Radioactive Contamination

By Mike Fitzgerald

Contaminated soil from Jana Elementary School was used to level the football field at Hazelwood Central.

St. Louis May Be Getting 8 Inches (The Unsexy Kind) Next Week

By Jenna Jones

This could be us, but the weather's always playin'.

'They're Not Recycling': St. Louisans See Blue Bins Dumped as Trash

By Benjamin Simon

The words "Please Recycle" are spray painted above a brown dumpster that reads "Trash Only."

Thieves Leave Fenton's Friar Tuck with Warm Beer

By Ryan Krull

Friar Tuck Beverage in Fenton

Also in News

Hartmann: Vicky Hartzler's Crying Shame

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, on the floor of the U.S. House crying over gay marriage.

VIDEO: Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler Hate Cries Over Gay Marriage

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler speaking on the House floor.

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists

By Kathy Gilsinan

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us