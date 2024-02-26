Horrifying Video Shows Downtown Crash That Killed Chicago Mom and Daughter

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA X This screenshot shows the moments just before an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed T-bones another vehicle and then runs over two concert-goers.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the horrific crash that killed a mother and daughter leaving a Drake concert in St. Louis on February 13.

Laticha “Lety” Bracero, 42, and Alyssa Cordova, 21, traveled to the concert from Chicago and were struck and killed by a driver in downtown St. Louis.

The video, which was published today on X (previously known as Twitter) as well as the Daily Mail, shows a driver police have identified as Monte Henderson, 22, running a red light at excessive speed, T-boning another vehicle, and ramming into the mother and daughter as they were walking on the crosswalk at North 18th and Olive streets.



The video shows the car speeding even after it struck the two women, dragging them several feet from the crosswalk and leaving metal and plastic debris in its wake from the other vehicle. (Warning: the video is graphic and shows a violent crash that left two people dead. Viewer discretion is advised.)





It is not clear how the parties who posted the video obtained it. It appears to have been taken from a surveillance camera trained at the street.



As for Henderson, he posted bond and was released from jail on February 16, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for each woman and armed criminal action.



Bracero and Cordova’s family is asking for help to pay for their funeral, RFT previously reported.

“Lety was a hard working supervisor at Wintrust bank and a dedicated mother, loving sister, niece/cousin,” Michelle Del Bosque wrote on a GoFundMe campaign for the family. “Her only child Alyssa was going to college and working part time for Starbucks. Alyssa loved music concerts and although was old enough to travel to concerts on her own, her mom would always escort her. The two were inseparable and shared a strong bond.”

So far the campaign has raised $28,890 towards a $100,000 goal.



