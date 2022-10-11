Man Shot in Mouth in Pop's Parking Lot in Sauget

Ryan Kelley The Sauget spot is known for all-night partying

A 44-year-old man is still in the hospital recovering after being shot in the mouth while in the parking lot of Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue in Sauget, Illinois, Saturday morning.The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m."We're still trying to piece it together because none of the participants entered any of the facilities, they just drove onto the lot," said Sauget Police Chief James Jones.Jones says that the victim was taken to the hospital after the assailant fled in a vehicle, which police have since recovered.The suspect is still at large.Pop's, the Oz nightclub and the Diamond Cabaret all share a parking lot. Jones says that the assailant and victim were parked fairly close to the entrance of Pop's.