  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

MICDS Basketball Coach Lee Bogan Jr. Charged with Felony Harassment

The assistant JV coach allegedly sent dick pics to minors

By
Apr 2, 2024 at 2:56 pm
Lee A. Bogan Jr. is now being held in the St. Louis County jail.
Lee A. Bogan Jr. is now being held in the St. Louis County jail. VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER
Share on Nextdoor

A basketball coach for MICDS was charged today with two counts of felony harassment for sending photos of men's genitals to minors.

In addition to the two felonies, Lee Bogan Jr. was also hit with a misdemeanor charge of furnishing pornographic material to minors.

Both of the minors are students at MICDS. One of them reported the photos to school administrators last month, which led to an investigation that uncovered the material sent to the second student. 

A warrant was issued for Bogan's arrest and he is now in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center. 

A judge has ordered that he post $150,000 and agree to stay 500 feet away from any school if he wants to get out of jail on bond.

A Missouri State High School Activities Association web page lists Bogan as the junior varsity assistant coach for the school. 


Slideshow

What Your St. Louis High School Says About You

Bayless High SchoolYou grew up in the city, but not really.
Bishop DuBourg High SchoolYou live in the city and you couldn’t get into any of your parents’ dream schools, but you ended up at a place with people of the opposite sex and where the drugs are plentiful, so who is the smart one now? Central Visual and Performing Arts High SchoolJazz hands! Chaminade College Preparatory SchoolYou’re a rich kid. Christian Brothers College High SchoolYou’re a dude who thinks you’re the shit. Clayton High SchoolYour dad was a lawyer. Cleveland Junior Naval AcademyAt some point, you wanted to join the Navy.
Click to View 53 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Subscribe to our Newsletter

What We Know About the Hazelwood Fight That Hospitalized Kaylee Gain

By Kallie Cox

16-year-old Kaylee Gain has been moved out of the ICU and is now breathing on her own following the brutal assault, her family says.

Hearing on Whether to Try Maurnice DeClue as an Adult Set for May

By Ryan Krull

The March fight happened off school grounds and left Kaylee Gain in the ICU with traumatic brain injuries.

Illinois Dad Found Not Guilty of Murdering His 3-Month-Old Son

By Ryan Krull

Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly booking photos.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe