MICDS Basketball Coach Lee Bogan Jr. Charged with Felony Harassment

A basketball coach for MICDS was charged today with two counts of felony harassment for sending photos of men's genitals to minors.

In addition to the two felonies, Lee Bogan Jr. was also hit with a misdemeanor charge of furnishing pornographic material to minors.

Both of the minors are students at MICDS. One of them reported the photos to school administrators last month, which led to an investigation that uncovered the material sent to the second student.

A warrant was issued for Bogan's arrest and he is now in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

A judge has ordered that he post $150,000 and agree to stay 500 feet away from any school if he wants to get out of jail on bond.

A Missouri State High School Activities Association web page lists Bogan as the junior varsity assistant coach for the school.