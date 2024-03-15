Missouri Teacher Admits to Raping 16-Year-Old Student, Gets Probation

Victoria Fowler, 30, had been a teacher in the Bakersfield School District in Bakersfield, Missouri, where she met the student. That's a small town between Rolla and Branson in south-central Missouri. By the time she was apprehended, she'd moved on to the Lutie School District in Theodosia, Missouri, according to the Ozark County Times.
Fowler's crimes came to light last August, when the boy's mother discovered nudes that his former teacher had taken in the shower and sent to him, according to a probable cause statement. The mother contacted the Ozark County Sheriff's Department, and a deputy confronted Fowler. She reportedly admitted to having sex with the boy three times between July 4 and August 1 of 2023, telling the officer that she would meet the teenager on a dirt road off YY Highway and then get in his vehicle and drive together to land his family owned, where they'd have sex. She confessed to having sex with him twice in the backseat of his car and once in a home owned by his family, as well as engaging in oral sex at least once.
The boy, however, said the sexual contact had started back in May, when he was still her student — and that they'd had intercourse approximately 15 times after exchanging nudes and dick pics over Snapchat.
In September, Fowler was indicted on three counts of statutory rape and one of statutory sodomy. In a plea deal, those charges were dropped down to two counts of sexual contact with a student.
Fowler pled guilty in Howell County Circuit Court on March 8 and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Under the terms of the deal, she may not have contact with any children under 18 years old other than her own and must relinquish her teaching license.
