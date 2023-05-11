Missouri Close To Banning Texting While Driving

The Missouri Senate agreed to finally pass the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law with a 26-7 vote today. It now heads to the governor's desk for final approval.
The measure aims to ban texting while driving and would outlaw holding most electronic devices while behind the wheel.
Missouri is currently one of only two states that does not prohibit texting while driving. It's also the the fourth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S., one study found. Distracted driving has led to at least 382 people in Missouri dying in crashes from 2017 to 2021, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety.
Current state statue only prohibits drivers 21 or younger from texting while driving.
The Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law will not apply to using voice-operated or hands-free features as long as drivers are seated and wearing a seat belt. It also makes exceptions for looking at maps or playing music.
The proposed law calls for punishments for violations to increase if drivers re-offend. For two or more convictions, for example, drivers could face a fine of up to $500.
Law enforcement officers would not be allowed to stop, inspect or detain drivers solely for a violation of the proposed law. Officers would also be barred from confiscating or accessing drivers' devices without a warrant.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter