Keep Cinco De Mayo Going with $5 Primo Taco Specials This Week

Missouri Close To Banning Texting While Driving

A bill that seeks to outlaw holding most electronic devices while driving heads to the governor's desk

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 4:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Missouri is currently one of two states that does not prohibit texting while driving.
David Kranker via Flickr
Missouri is currently one of two states that does not prohibit texting while driving.
A bill that would ban Missourians from holding a phone while driving is one step away from becoming law.

The Missouri Senate agreed to finally pass the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law with a 26-7 vote today. It now heads to the governor's desk for final approval.

The measure aims to ban texting while driving and would outlaw holding most electronic devices while behind the wheel.

Related
Missouri's hands-free driving bill would bar texting — and holding your phone in your hand — while driving.

Hands-Free Driving Bill Advances in Missouri Statehouse: The bill would bar people from texting or even holding their phone while driving


Missouri is currently one of only two states that does not prohibit texting while driving. It's also the the fourth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S., one study found. Distracted driving has led to at least 382 people in Missouri dying in crashes from 2017 to 2021, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety.

Current state statue only prohibits drivers 21 or younger from texting while driving.

The Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law will not apply to using voice-operated or hands-free features as long as drivers are seated and wearing a seat belt. It also makes exceptions for looking at maps or playing music.

Related
Shocker: A St. Louis Intersection Is Among the Nation's Deadliest

Shocker: A St. Louis Intersection Is Among the Nation's Deadliest: Unsurprisingly, Grand Boulevard is deadly AF


The proposed law calls for punishments for violations to increase if drivers re-offend. For two or more convictions, for example, drivers could face a fine of up to $500.

Law enforcement officers would not be allowed to stop, inspect or detain drivers solely for a violation of the proposed law. Officers would also be barred from confiscating or accessing drivers' devices without a warrant.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Queer Event 'Faeded' Abruptly Cancelled from Delmar Hall

By Monica Obradovic

Maxi Glamour.

VIDEO: Missouri Rep. References Rodney King, Steps Into It

By Rosalind Early

Barry Hovis (R-Whitewater) offended at least two other lawmakers when he spoke about Rodney King.

Another Key Staffer for Kim Gardner Is Leaving, Sources Say

By Ryan Krull

Chris Hinckley testifying in Jefferson City in January 2023.

Citing 'Lack of Evidence,' Kim Gardner Won't Charge Shooter Caught on Video

By Ryan Krull

Citing 'Lack of Evidence,' Kim Gardner Won't Charge Shooter Caught on Video

Also in News

Queer Event 'Faeded' Abruptly Cancelled from Delmar Hall

By Monica Obradovic

Maxi Glamour.

Another Key Staffer for Kim Gardner Is Leaving, Sources Say

By Ryan Krull

Chris Hinckley testifying in Jefferson City in January 2023.

Second Cinco de Mayo Shooter Arrested

By Ryan Krull

Second Cinco de Mayo Shooter Arrested

Citing 'Lack of Evidence,' Kim Gardner Won't Charge Shooter Caught on Video

By Ryan Krull

Citing 'Lack of Evidence,' Kim Gardner Won't Charge Shooter Caught on Video
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us