Planned Parenthood to Open Mobile Abortion Clinic Near St. Louis

The 37-foot RV will provide abortion services in southern Illinois by the end of 2022

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 4:38 pm

People who seek an abortion will have the opportunity to visit a mobile clinic in southern Illinois by the end of 2022. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
People who seek an abortion will have the opportunity to visit a mobile clinic in southern Illinois by the end of 2022.

One hundred days after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood announced on Monday that it will bring a mobile abortion clinic to the St. Louis area.

Set to open by the end of 2022, the 37-foot long by 8-foot wide RV will travel throughout southern Illinois, with “the full suite of services available at Planned Parenthood’s brick-and-mortar health center,” including two exam rooms, a lab and a waiting room, according to statement. It will offer consultations and abortion pills for women who are up to 11 weeks pregnant. Planned Parenthood anticipates adding surgical abortions a few months after opening.
The mobile clinic will serve as a response to the increase of patients at Planned Parenthood’s Fairview Heights, Illinois, health clinic — the organization's closest to St. Louis. The overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused a near 30 percent increase in patients at the Fairview Heights location, with wait times increasing from four days to two and a half weeks. The clinic expects nearly 14,000 patients per year, according to St. Louis Public Radio.

Planned Parenthood also announced plans to open a health center in Rolla by the first week of November — its eighth in the state. It will replace Tri-Rivers Family Planning, providing “birth control, STI testing and treatment, annual exams, vasectomies, and gender-affirming care.”
Related
Patients face additional travel and childcare costs as states ban abortion.

Abortion Funds Spend More as Cost of Abortion Travel Soars: Midwest Access Coalition is spending upwards of $2,500 for some patients

Related
A crowd outside of Planned Parenthood in the Central West End protest the Supreme Court's overturn of landmark abortion cases on June 24.

Southern Illinois Abortion Clinics See Long Wait Periods: Planned Parenthood and Hope Clinic for Women see a surge of out-of-state patients

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

By Riverfront Times Staff

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

Teacher Accused of Raping Student Dies in County Jail

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo for Brandon Holbrook.

Hartmann: Agape Didn't Fit a MAGA Soundbite, so Schmitt Didn't Stop Abuse

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Schmitt.

The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups

By Benjamin Simon

Two women laugh while sitting on a couch in front of a brick wall.

Also in News

Hartmann: Agape Didn't Fit a MAGA Soundbite, so Schmitt Didn't Stop Abuse

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Schmitt.

Missouri Tax Cut Passes With Bipartisan Support — and Scrutiny

By Ryan Krull

Governor Mike Parson called for a special session of the state legislature to pass the tax cut.

Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter

By Jessica Rogen

A lit gas burner.

Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us