Police Standoff in Lafayette Square Closes Jefferson Avenue

The suspect surrounded before noon without further incident

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 11:25 am

click to enlarge A suspect barricaded in home near Jefferson Avenue on February 20, 2024.
ZACHARY LINARES
A suspect barricaded himself in a home near Jefferson Avenue on February 20, 2024.

Police blocked off a swath of Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Square as an individual barricaded himself in a nearby home and was in a standoff with police and U.S. Marshals this morning.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department were working with U.S. Marshals to take a suspect into custody when that suspect barricaded himself in a home on the 2300 block of Albion Place, just west of Lafayette Park.

According to an email sent out this morning by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a SWAT team was requested by officers on the scene. Sgt. Charles Wall with the SLMPD described the situation as active and ongoing.

 "We are asking everyone to remain out of the area," Wall said.

The suspect barricaded in the house has not been publicly identified at this time.

This is the second time in as many weeks that county officers have been involved in an operation in the city that went sideways (though in fairness to county police, U.S. Marshals were in the lead on this one).

The videos below, made by a neighbor, show police with guns drawn as well as smoke seemingly to come from near the home. Police couldn't say the cause of the smoke as of press time; they referred us to the U.S. Marshals.

UPDATE: A little after noon, the suspect barricaded in the home surrendered to police without further incident.




This story has been updated to clarify that today's operation was conducted primarily by the U.S. Marshals, with county police assisting.

Slideshow

St. Louis Police to Investigate After County Police Shoot Suspect in South City

Police were on the scene in Dutchtown and Mt. Pleasant on February 13, 2014.
10 slides
"We are in the preliminary stages of our investigation," Bockstruck said yesterday, promising the Force Investigation Unit would provide an impartial investigation. "I can tell you that we document exactly what happened and we present exactly what happened." Bockstruck said yesterday that the suspect was in critical but stable condition. No bystanders were hit in the gunfire exchanges, Bockstruck said. RFT Photographer Zachary Linhares was there to capture the scene. Scroll down to see his photos. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Click to View 10 slides

