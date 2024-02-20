Police Standoff in Lafayette Square Closes Jefferson Avenue

click to enlarge ZACHARY LINARES A suspect barricaded himself in a home near Jefferson Avenue on February 20, 2024.

Police blocked off a swath of Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Square as an individual barricaded himself in a nearby home and was in a standoff with police and U.S. Marshals this morning.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department were working with U.S. Marshals to take a suspect into custody when that suspect barricaded himself in a home on the 2300 block of Albion Place, just west of Lafayette Park.

According to an email sent out this morning by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a SWAT team was requested by officers on the scene. Sgt. Charles Wall with the SLMPD described the situation as active and ongoing.

"We are asking everyone to remain out of the area," Wall said.

The suspect barricaded in the house has not been publicly identified at this time.



This is the second time in as many weeks that county officers have been involved in an operation in the city that went sideways (though in fairness to county police, U.S. Marshals were in the lead on this one).



The videos below, made by a neighbor, show police with guns drawn as well as smoke seemingly to come from near the home. Police couldn't say the cause of the smoke as of press time; they referred us to the U.S. Marshals.



: A little after noon, the suspect barricaded in the home surrendered to police without further incident.