2022 in Review: A Chess Cheating Scandal in St. Louis Got Weird

A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge Magnus Carlsen makes a move.
Via Flickr / Frans Peeters
Magnus Carlsen makes a move.

St. Louis should consider itself lucky that when Norwegian Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen lobbed thinly founded cheating allegations at San Francisco-born professional chess player Hans Neimann, our fair city was the metaphorical board upon which these greats would play their ultimate match.

The brouhaha began in September when Carlsen abruptly withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup tournament held here, making cryptic remarks that were widely interpreted as accusations against Neimann for cheating. Proving that the chess online subculture is just as dumb as every other corner of the internet, Carlsen's tweet morphed into a theory that Neimann had been communicating with a chess-playing computer via vibrating anal beads lodged in Neimann's ass.

Related
Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat: The scandal began when well known chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup

A third supposedly high IQ individual entered the fray when SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted a riff on the 19th-century German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer, writing, "Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it's in ur butt)."

Naturally, the fracas between Carlsen and Neimann turned litigious, with Neimann filing a $100 million lawsuit against his erstwhile opponent. Neimann claims that the grandmaster made the cheating accusations to distract from the fact that he lost his Sinquefield Cup match, a blow to both Carlsen's ego and reputation, upon both of which rest a global chess empire.

Related
Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Chess Player Accused of Cheating in St. Louis Sues for $100 Million: Hans Niemann, man at the center of anal beads cheating conspiracy theory, sues for defamation


That lawsuit is still winding its way through a federal court in St. Louis. But we wonder how Rex Sinquefield feels about all this. The millionaire has spent an admirable amount of time, energy and cash making the Lou the new epicenter for chess. He surely never intended for the game he loves to devolve into anal-bead-based litigation. On the other hand, the controversy put professional chess on the radar of hundreds of thousands of people who couldn't tell the difference between a knight and a rook.


Welcome to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2022, a look back at the ups and downs of a turbulent year in the St. Louis region.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs

By Sarah Fenske

The house known as the "Magic Chef Mansion" was built in 1908.

Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy

By Monica Obradovic

Artmart owner Keith Baizer

Also in News

Hartmann: Take Our 2022 News Quiz

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens memorable 2022 campaign ad.

St. Louisans Are the Most Generous Missourians, Study Finds

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of St. Louis County donate 2.07 percent of their income a year, according to a study by SmartAsset.

Josh Hawley Mentioned Repeatedly in the January 6 Committee Report

By Ryan Krull

Left: Josh Hawley raising his fist to protesters outside the capitol. Right: Josh Hawley running away from those same protesters.

Updated: Abortions Could Be Considered Murder Under New Missouri Bill

By Monica Obradovic

Boxes of Plan B One-Step
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us