Ray Hartmann to Leave KTRS at the End of the Year

click to enlarge THEO WELLING Hartmann will end his evening radio show at the end of the year.

At the end of the year, Ray Hartmann will end his radio show on KTRS 550 AM. He did "St. Louis in the Know with Ray Hartmann" for just over three years and is stepping down because he says that between, writing for theand KTRS he only sleeps four hours a night and needs to cut back."I'm in denial about my old age, but this nighttime radio schedule has convinced my body it's a real thing," says Hartmann, who is 70. The show is currently weekdays from 9 p.m. to midnight. His last day will be December 30.His first day was April 29, 2019."The reason I know that date is it's the day that [former County Executive Steve] Stenger got walked out of the courthouse," he says. Stenger was indicted on a pay-to-play scheme. Hartmann covered all of the chaos on the county council that night."I thought, 'Wow this is a newsy program I'm on,'" he says. Then laughingly adds that was the only day it was like that.The show discussed St. Louis politics and news. Hartmann will continue to appear on Donnybrook and write his weekly column for the. Hartmann is known for founding thein 1977. He also previously owned. He sold both publications.