Ray Hartmann to Leave KTRS at the End of the Year

Hartmann will continue writing for the RFT and appearing on Donnybrook

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 1:46 pm

click to enlarge Ray Hartmann
THEO WELLING
Hartmann will end his evening radio show at the end of the year.

At the end of the year, Ray Hartmann will end his radio show on KTRS 550 AM. He did "St. Louis in the Know with Ray Hartmann" for just over three years and is stepping down because he says that between Donnybrook, writing for the RFT and KTRS he only sleeps four hours a night and needs to cut back.

"I'm in denial about my old age, but this nighttime radio schedule has convinced my body it's a real thing," says Hartmann, who is 70. The show is currently weekdays from 9 p.m. to midnight. His last day will be December 30.

His first day was April 29, 2019.

"The reason I know that date is it's the day that [former County Executive Steve] Stenger got walked out of the courthouse," he says. Stenger was indicted on a pay-to-play scheme. Hartmann covered all of the chaos on the county council that night.

"I thought, 'Wow this is a newsy program I'm on,'" he says. Then laughingly adds that was the only day it was like that.

The show discussed St. Louis politics and news. Hartmann will continue to appear on Donnybrook and write his weekly column for the Riverfront Times. Hartmann is known for founding the Riverfront Times in 1977. He also previously owned St. Louis Magazine. He sold both publications.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Read More about Rosalind Early
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Cardinals Announcer Dan McLaughlin Gets Third DUI Arrest

By Ryan Krull

Dan McLaughlin booking photo.

Reports of Elliott Davis’ Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

By Ryan Krull

The veteran reporter is alive and well, despite what you may have heard.

St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime

By Monica Obradovic

Tom Scheifler, a software programmer and St. Louis Hills resident.

St. Louis Man Shot By Brother While Playing Video Game

By Ryan Krull

Authorities have not said what video game victim was playing when he was shot in the shoulder.

Also in News

Recreational Weed Will Be Legal In Missouri Starting Thursday

By Monica Obradovic

Weed

St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime

By Monica Obradovic

Tom Scheifler, a software programmer and St. Louis Hills resident.

Drunkards Rejoice: Taco Bell Rated Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri's north star

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us