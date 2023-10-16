RFT Reviews the Week: October 9 to October 15

Tom Hellauer St. Louis-native Jack Dorsey is known for dropping cash for causes in and near his hometown.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9. Israel hits Gaza hard, and then seals it off. This isn’t going to end well. In St. Louis, it’s chilly, but nice — hello, fall! Dave Peacock moves a $4 billion company you’ve never heard of to Clayton, so apparently happy days are here again. But not at KDHX: Board President Gary Pierson says he will never rehire the fired DJs.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10. Five security officers are honored for their response to last year’s deadly shooting at CVPA, in which the killer was shot within 20 minutes of arrival. There are no soft targets in St. Louis.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11. St. Louis-born SZA sizzles at Enterprise Center. Not so Metro Transit: The Post-Dispatch reports that the agency was hacked, and a ransom has been demanded. This better not give it yet another reason to cut bus service.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12. Israel tells the U.N. that all residents of northern Gaza need to leave in 24 hours. In St. Louis, the state auditor begins a probe of the troubled City Justice Center.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13. Jack Dorsey kicks $1 million into St. Louis’ guaranteed basic income program — roughly enough to give 111 local families $500 every month for 18 months. Here’s to billionaires sharing their chump change with those in need! Not in need: Teacher Brianna Coppage, who lost her job at Missouri’s St. Clair High School. Now Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club St. Louis is offering Coppage $20K to perform a “Hot For Teacher'' strip show. Unfortunately, its press release calls her a “disgraced former teacher” — hello, misogyny! — and Coppage makes $10,000 a week without leaving her house. Do better, local strip clubs.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14. The “ring of fire” solar eclipse is a total dud since clouds are already blocking the sun. Bummer. At least the Blues win its home opener?

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15. A 6-year-old Palestinian boy is brutally murdered by his family’s Chicago landlord, police say, and his mother is gravely injured. The landlord allegedly shouted “You Muslims must die,” before stabbing the child. In St. Louis, thousands of Palestinian supporters take to the streets to protest Israel.

