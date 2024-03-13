'Severe Thunderstorms' Are Coming for St. Louis and Maybe Tornadoes Too

The latest update for the increasing threat for severe t-storms this evening: storms will form between 5-7 PM 🙴 move northward. Threats are golf ball sized hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph, 🙴 a tornado or two. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/pOp2QPnUIj

There will be two rounds of potential severe weather between now and tomorrow night. One will occur this evening and the other will occur Thursday afternoon and evening. #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/h7XhgkYiPi