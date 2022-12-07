St. Louis Battlehawks Unveil New Jerseys

The jerseys nod to the city's history of jet aircraft manufacture and to the Gateway Arch

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 1:46 pm

click to enlarge Two people wearing eagle hats stand in The Dome at America’s Center. The person in the front spreads his arms out while wearing a "Ka-Kaw" shirt.
Trenton Almgren-Davis
The Battlehawks are returning to St. Louis in 2023 with new jerseys.

The St. Louis Battlehawks are inching toward their return to football in the Gateway City. The program took its next step on Wednesday — releasing new jerseys for the 2023 season.

The announcement revealed two different sets of uniforms for the 2023 Battlehawks: a blue home version and a gray away version. Under Armour is the official uniform sponsor of the XFL.

Here’s a look:
The jerseys feature a few nods to St. Louis. The stenciled numbers resemble military equipment numbering — a tribute to the city’s history of producing jet aircrafts, the team said. The silver accent along the numbers also represents the Gateway Arch.

Additionally, the uniform has the mantra "Blood, Sweat, Respect" on the interior collar, which the team says is "a personal message from ownership to players."

The Battlehawks led the XFL in attendance during its inaugural 2020 season, before the league halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related
Battlehawks Tickets Are on Sale Now, Kroenke Haters

Battlehawks Tickets Are on Sale Now, Kroenke Haters: Battlehawks never say die

Related
Still from XFL Battlehawks hype video.

The St. Louis Battlehawks Are Back: The XFL makes it official: the team will not change its name

After two years off, the XFL announced the return of the Battlehawks in late October. It will be part of an eight-team league, which also features teams from Orlando; Las Vegas; Seattle; Washington, D.C.; San Antonio; Houston; and Arlington.

Games are scheduled to begin in February 2023, kicking off a five-year TV contract with ESPN and Walt Disney Co.

The Battlehawks will play at the Dome at America’s Center. Tickets can be found here.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad Sentenced to 45 Months

By Ryan Krull

John Collins-Muhammad walking into the courthouse on Tuesday to be sentenced in a federal corruption scheme.

Hazelwood Central Football Field Could Have Radioactive Contamination

By Mike Fitzgerald

Contaminated soil from Jana Elementary School was used to level the football field at Hazelwood Central.

Recreational Weed Will Be Legal in Missouri Starting Thursday

By Monica Obradovic

Weed

St. Louis Cardinals Announcer Dan McLaughlin Gets Third DUI Arrest

By Ryan Krull

Dan McLaughlin booking photo.

Also in News

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists

By Kathy Gilsinan

Drugs for Lethal Injection Are Hard to Come By, But Missouri Persists

Recreational Weed Will Be Legal in Missouri Starting Thursday

By Monica Obradovic

Weed

St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime

By Monica Obradovic

Tom Scheifler, a software programmer and St. Louis Hills resident.
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us