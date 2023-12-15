St. Louis County Man Charged After Rampage at White Castle

Christopher Manley had 12 knives on his person, police say

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Christopher J. Manley
ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL
Christopher J. Manley faces two felonies and two misdemeanors after attacking a White Castle.
A man armed with a dozen knives made a desperate attack on a White Castle Tuesday — but wasn't able to breach its defenses.

Christopher J. Manley, whose age is redacted from court records, allegedly went on a rampage inside the White Castle restaurant at 5615 South Lindbergh Boulevard in south county. The manager told St. Louis County Police that Manley "destroyed multiple items inside the business and spat on" the manager.

Police found an LCD monitor ripped from the countertop and "numerous items strewn around the business," and video showed Manley not just throwing the items around but also, yes, spitting, according to a police probable cause statement.

When police confronted Manley outside the business, he resisted, which led to a felony count of resisting arrest in addition to the first degree property damage claim for his activity inside the business. (He also faces two counts of misdemeanor assault.)

Police say Manley was armed with 12 knives and that, as they transported him to jail, he said, "If you pick me up ever again, I will wrap these cuffs around your neck and choke you to death. It ain't a hollow threat, it's a promise. You can lock me up for that, too."

So they did. Manley is currently being held in St. Louis County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
