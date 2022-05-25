Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis' Elizabeth Cooke Arrested for Car Break-in that Led to Viral Infamy

Car break-in victim says he's no longer pressing charges

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 8:45 am

click to enlarge Yesterday, Elizabeth Cooke was arrested for the car break-in that initiated her viral infamy nine months ago. - RYAN KRULL
Ryan Krull
Yesterday, Elizabeth Cooke was arrested for the car break-in that initiated her viral infamy nine months ago.

The saga of Elizabeth Cooke is over. Maybe.

In August, the 37 year old was interrupted while breaking into a Jeep in Marine Villa. The man who owned the Jeep filmed his confrontation with her. Cooke ran away, leaving her phone behind. The phone contained evidence of a plethora of thefts and burglaries as well as what many believed was evidence that Cooke may have been involved in the suspicious death of 62-year-old Bobby Phillips.

The video of the Jeep owner, who has asked to only be referred to as Jeff, confronting Cooke went viral, leading thousands of online sleuths to gather in Facebook groups trying to get to the bottom of the death of Bobby Phillips.

Yesterday, Cooke was arrested for the car break-in that initiated her viral infamy nine months ago.

Jeff tells the RFT that a St. Louis city police detective contacted him Tuesday evening to say that Cooke had been arrested.

Jeff says that he told the detective he no longer wished to press charges.

"I feel like what I've done to her over the last year is justice enough. I'm satisfied with her infamy," Jeff says in text message to the RFT. "She has her own ballad for Christ's sake."

He adds that his motivation for posting Cooke's photos online was to seek an alternative form of justice.

Jeff says it's his understanding that Cooke will still face incarceration in Illinois because she was on parole in that state but crossed into Missouri.
Related
Elizabeth Cooke

The Internet Accused Her Of Murder. Now, Elizabeth Cooke Tells Her Story


In August 2021, a few days after Cooke's encounter with Jeff began going viral, she was arrested in Macoupin County, Illinois, for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of meth and burglary tools. She was released in October and given a sentence of probation and time served.

As of Wednesday morning, the St. Louis City Justice Center inmate locator listed Cooke as detained in the facility.

A documentary about Cooke is in the works, sources familiar with the production tell the RFT.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Trending

Asshole St. Charles Deputy Shoots and Kills His Neighbor’s Dog

By Daniel Hill

Apollo, a three-year-old Spanish mastiff, was reportedly shot and killed Sunday night.

St. Louis County Woman Admits to Quarter Million Dollar COVID Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

By Ryan Krull

Since the beginning of March, Barbara Hall has been looking for her son Timmy Dees.

Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Also in News

Missouri Prisons to Eliminate Physical Inmate Mail to Curtail Drugs

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Corrections Center in Bonne Terre.

Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Oklahoma Abortion Ban Will Impact Missouri Women

By Ryan Krull

A recent protest for reproductive rights in Kiener Plaza.

Missouri Attorney General Files Six New Lawsuits Against School Mask Rules

By Tessa Weinberg

Missouri Attorney General Files Six New Lawsuits Against School Mask Rules
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us