St. Louis Man Stole More than 2,000 Items From Home Depot

Xavier Brown was sentenced to nine years in prison

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 6:02 am

click to enlarge A Home Depot location in St. Louis.
Google Maps
A Home Depot location in St. Louis.

A north county man who stole more than 2000 items from various Home Depot locations was sentenced to nine years in prison in federal court in St. Louis yesterday.

From 2017 to 2021, Xavier Brown, of Vinita Park, routinely shoplifted items from the stores in 20 different states, including Missouri, and returned the items without a receipt.

He evaded the store's fraud protection by using more than 1,900 different temporary driver's licenses.

According to his indictment, Brown "made more than 2,000 separate non-receipted returns to The Home Depot."

In total, those thefts amounted to $598,036 worth of merchandise.

Brown exchanged the items for store credit or gift cards.

The gift cards could then be sold elsewhere for cash or used with the credit to buy larger items that could easily be resold to a third party.

Brown was indicted in April 2021. As his case made its way through the system, he penned numerous motions to the court on his own behalf. The motions suggest he subscribes to beliefs similar to those of the "Sovereign Citizen" movement, whose adherents claim the federal government have no authority over them.

Brown was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in May.

“There’s a reason that the saying ‘Crime doesn’t pay’ has stood the test of time. Xavier Brown hid his scheme by defrauding Home Depot in different states until it caught up to him,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis of the FBI St. Louis Division said in a statement. “As soon as Home Depot detected Brown’s suspicious activities, the business contacted the FBI which resulted in today’s nine-year sentence in federal prison.”

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Teacher Accused of Raping Student Dies in County Jail

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo for Brandon Holbrook.

St. Louis Police Union Axes Jeff Roorda

By Sarah Fenske

Jeff Roorda has been the longtime business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Ladue Starbucks Workers Say Understaffing Led to Saturday’s Strike

By Benjamin Simon

Two people hold signs on the edge of a road that read "skeleton crews scare away customers" and "honk for striking partners."

How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed

Also in News

Missourians Are Miserable, New Study Shows

By Rosalind Early

More like misery welcomes you.

Hey, St. Louis County, Wrap Up Your Junk

By Benjamin Simon

Do not keep protection just out of reach. Instead, keep them on your person and easily accessible when you want to bump and grind.

Scaled-Back Income Tax Cut Wins Initial Approval in Missouri Senate

By Rudi Keller

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield.

Missouri's Child Welfare Agency Is Dangerously Understaffed

By Clara Bates

The Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division is dangerously understaffed with high turnover.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us