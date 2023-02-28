You Might Be Able To See the Northern Lights Tonight in Missouri

This is so much cooler than a Chinese spy balloon

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 4:16 pm

click to enlarge The Northern Lights seen in Norway.
@dankristiansen / Flickr
The Northern Lights seen in Norway.

It’s been all eyes on the skies lately as Missourians have seen Venus, Jupiter and even a Chinese spy balloon overhead. (Yeah, we thought that spy balloon totally looked like a flying Schnucks bag, too.)

Today might bring the most exciting development yet, however, because tonight Missourians might be able to see the aurora borealis a.k.a. the Northern Lights.

Auroras happen when solar wind slams into the magnetosphere and charged particles ionize and emit light. The result looks like waves of colorful lights across the night sky. Though this phenomenon happens in northern Europe and Alaska frequently, it’s rare that we have a chance to see the lights as far south as Missouri.

For the best chance of seeing the lights, look to the north (duh) and try to be as far from city lights as you can manage. People in the northern part of the state have a better chance of getting some aurora action. Fox2Now has a map of where in Missouri you’ll most likely be able to catch the lights.

