Best All-Ages Venue 

With precious few of its shows ever carrying a 21-and-up restriction, Off Broadway has long been a great, family-friendly spot to bring the kids to see some live music. And its Broad Daylight series of shows is surely the family friendliest of them all. On weekends throughout the summer, the venue sets musicians loose on its spacious and inviting patio for daytime performances that start as early as 1 p.m. The Neil Salsich Duo, Ryan Koenig and Friends, and Diesel Island are just a few of the high-caliber acts that have performed as part of the series, with parents able to bring their children out without having to worry about bedtimes. Best of all: Each show in the series is 100 percent free! It doesn't get more all-ages than that.