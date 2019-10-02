Best Bike Shop 

Goods & Services

St. Louis BWorks

St. Louis Bworks.

St. Louis BWorks

2414 Menard Street, 314-827-6640

BWorks has a cool storefront in an old brick livery in Soulard. And it has a good collection of used bikes along with some hard-to-find parts, which is also cool. The workers are nice. On those merits alone, it's a pretty great bike shop. But it is also the economic engine for the Earn-A-Bike program, which lets kids, yep, earn a bike if they go through a course that teaches them bicycle safety and maintenance. About 350 kids take part in the volunteer-fueled program each year, and BWorks has been running it for more than three decades. So if you're looking for a cool-looking place with nice people to spend your money, guilt-free, on a bike, this is your spot.

