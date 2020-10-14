Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Fancy Takeout 

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab

click to enlarge JENNIFER SILVERBERG - Treat yourself to Peacemaker Lobster & Crab.
  • JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Treat yourself to Peacemaker Lobster & Crab.

Peacemaker Lobster & Crab

1831 Sidney Street, 314-772-8858

Old pandemic pros — which all of us are now, sadly — know that any meal consumed at home is just a few simple steps away from being an uber-classy, fine-dining affair. Some candles, dimmed lighting, a nice tablecloth (the sheet from your bed will do in a pinch), a shirt with a collar on it and voila! Your home is now the very definition of refined elegance. Now that your dining-room table (a ping-pong table or whatever will do in a pinch) and its accompanying room in your home is elegant as hell, it’s time to make sure the food is top-notch to match. Enter Peacemaker Lobster & Crab. The beloved local purveyor of tasty sea bugs has adapted ably to our collective COVID reality, offering curbside pickup of its delicious wares. Orders can be placed online at peacemakerlobstercrab.com/st-louis-order, and upon your arrival staff will bring your food to your car and even pop it in the trunk for you. All you gotta do now is bring your meal home to your elegant and refined dining space, and you and your dining companion(s) will be the very picture of culinary sophistication. Just make sure to wear a bib (a trash bag will do in a pinch) — you wouldn’t want to ruin your only nice shirt. — Daniel Hill

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. The Best of St. Louis in the Worst of Times Read More

  2. Best of St. Louis 2020 Arts & Entertainment Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis 2020 Food & Drink Read More

  4. Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services Read More

  5. Best Place to Meet that Special Someone Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation