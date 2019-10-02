Best Grocery Store 

So you need a whole durian or maybe a jar of legit kimchi; you're not satisfied with the noodle selection at Schnucks or maybe you just ate something amazing at one of South Grand's Vietnamese restaurants and are feeling inspired. Jay not only has you covered — it will show you so many foods that you never even considered. The aisles are marked with the flags of different countries in the same way that more mainstream grocery stores hang signs designating where to find canned beans and peanut butter. And the prices are cheap. This is the place where new immigrants and refugees do their everyday shopping alongside south city home cooks. Wherever you fall into the mix, Jay has what you need.