You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Grocery Store 

Jay International Food Corp.

click to enlarge gsbostljayinternational-25d5e18f8bf2d94a.png

Jay International Food Corp.

3172 South Grand Boulevard, 314-772-2552

So you need a whole durian or maybe a jar of legit kimchi; you're not satisfied with the noodle selection at Schnucks or maybe you just ate something amazing at one of South Grand's Vietnamese restaurants and are feeling inspired. Jay not only has you covered — it will show you so many foods that you never even considered. The aisles are marked with the flags of different countries in the same way that more mainstream grocery stores hang signs designating where to find canned beans and peanut butter. And the prices are cheap. This is the place where new immigrants and refugees do their everyday shopping alongside south city home cooks. Wherever you fall into the mix, Jay has what you need.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation