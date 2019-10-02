Goods & Services

Best Mall 

West County Mall

West County Center

80 West County Center Drive, Des Peres; 314-288-2020

So many of the malls in St. Louis have died. Rest in peace X mall, X mall and X mall. And if they're not dead, most of the remaining malls are zombie malls — mostly empty and still selling, but everybody knows that they're already dead. If you want a poppin' mall experience that includes a stop into classic storefronts like Claire's, the best place to visit is West County Center. Here, you'll never know that the internet has all but wiped out retail as we knew it. Not only is there a Macy's and a Nordstrom, there's even a freakin' food court where you can get an Auntie Anne's pretzel like it's 1992! Take a trip back to simpler times at this throwback locale.

